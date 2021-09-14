What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Kingman
Ducey: Arizona must push back against Biden vaccine mandate
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says President Joe Biden is overreaching with his new requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19. Read more
he is right and correct. Hitler is not my president. people u all need to take a stand we will be losing our freedoms super fast. today was another tip of the iceberg. it can get worse. take matters in your own hands. before it's waayyy too late !!!!
People who are so against any government response to the pandemic appear to behave as spoiled children. I don't like the speed limit, so I can drive as fast as I want, I can ignore stop signs, if inconvenient, I can drink and drive if I want to, I can smoke anywhere I want, and the beat goes on!!!
Horses at risk of slaughter offer healing at sanctuary
Local author Alexis Ferri experienced a rough awakening at 17 when volunteering at the Tierra Madre Horse Sanctuary in Cave Creek for community service hours: The abused and abandoned horses that ended up at the sanctuary were the lucky ones. Many horses in that situation end up being sold for slaughter. Read more
there are still places here for horses to roam free just like it is for people to
Rip Wheeler said he would rather kill a thousand than a horse. So you folks better be careful what you do with them.
Arizona officials react to Biden vaccination announcement
President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement of broad new COVID-19 vaccination requirements has some Arizona officials cheering and others settling in for a fight. Read more
is this not a Free world no more Is Butface Biden ordering the U.S.A.citizens to get vaccinated by a vaccine that is not a proven medication?
I wish Joe Mussolini would have the same anger Towards the Taliban then he does unvaccinated Americans but we all know this is a distraction from Afghanistan
MCSO: 2 arrested after horse abuse caught on video
Two people accused of animal cruelty against horses earlier this month have been arrested, Maricopa County officials say. On Thursday, MCSO says 20-year-old Lawrence Weinhart and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on burglary and animal cruelty charges. The animal cruelty lasted half an hour in Desert Foothills during the overnight... Read more
This is the first sign that someone may be a psychopath. They start with animals.
Great. Prosecute the 16 year old as an adult also. He wants to hang with a 20 year old criminal, he should do the same time.
