Kingman, AZ

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Kingman

Kingman News Watch
Kingman News Watch
 6 days ago

(KINGMAN, AZ) Life in Kingman has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Arizona / abc15.com

Ducey: Arizona must push back against Biden vaccine mandate

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says President Joe Biden is overreaching with his new requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19. Read more

Comments
avatar

he is right and correct. Hitler is not my president. people u all need to take a stand we will be losing our freedoms super fast. today was another tip of the iceberg. it can get worse. take matters in your own hands. before it's waayyy too late !!!!

52 likes 17 dislikes 15 replies

avatar

People who are so against any government response to the pandemic appear to behave as spoiled children. I don't like the speed limit, so I can drive as fast as I want, I can ignore stop signs, if inconvenient, I can drink and drive if I want to, I can smoke anywhere I want, and the beat goes on!!!

42 likes 11 dislikes 15 replies

Cave Creek / thefoothillsfocus.com

Horses at risk of slaughter offer healing at sanctuary

Local author Alexis Ferri experienced a rough awakening at 17 when volunteering at the Tierra Madre Horse Sanctuary in Cave Creek for community service hours: The abused and abandoned horses that ended up at the sanctuary were the lucky ones. Many horses in that situation end up being sold for slaughter. Read more

Comments
avatar

there are still places here for horses to roam free just like it is for people to

5 likes

avatar

Rip Wheeler said he would rather kill a thousand than a horse. So you folks better be careful what you do with them.

1 like

Arizona / washingtonexaminer.com

Arizona officials react to Biden vaccination announcement

President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement of broad new COVID-19 vaccination requirements has some Arizona officials cheering and others settling in for a fight. Read more

Comments
avatar

is this not a Free world no more Is Butface Biden ordering the U.S.A.citizens to get vaccinated by a vaccine that is not a proven medication?

20 likes 3 dislikes 13 replies

avatar

I wish Joe Mussolini would have the same anger Towards the Taliban then he does unvaccinated Americans but we all know this is a distraction from Afghanistan

29 likes 4 dislikes 8 replies

Maricopa County / abc15.com

MCSO: 2 arrested after horse abuse caught on video

Two people accused of animal cruelty against horses earlier this month have been arrested, Maricopa County officials say. On Thursday, MCSO says 20-year-old Lawrence Weinhart and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on burglary and animal cruelty charges. The animal cruelty lasted half an hour in Desert Foothills during the overnight... Read more

Comments
avatar

This is the first sign that someone may be a psychopath. They start with animals.

52 likes 6 replies

avatar

Great. Prosecute the 16 year old as an adult also. He wants to hang with a 20 year old criminal, he should do the same time.

37 likes

Kingman News Watch

Kingman News Watch

Kingman, AZ
ABOUT

With Kingman News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

