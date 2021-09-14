Salina sports lineup: What’s trending

(SALINA, KS) Salina-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

KWU volleyball ends streak to Swedes with straight set sweep Jessica Biegert had grown weary of the rollercoaster ride her Kansas Wesleyan volleyball team had been on so far this season. A week off gave her and her staff time to address the Coyotes' shortcomings and it showed in their non-conference match against arch rival Bethany Saturday afternoon. KWU took...

Salina Central Hall of Fame: Bryan Norton credits Salina for launching golf career Bryan Norton's golf career has taken him all over the United States and around the world. But Salina, where it all began, will always hold a special place in his heart. "It had such a huge impact," said Norton, who was back in his hometown Friday for induction into the Salina Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame. "I was so proud of my background in Salina that when I played the European tour and the PGA tour I would list Salina as the home town.

Julian Urioste didn't think he'd move back to Kansas. Now he's playing for Kansas Wesleyan. Julian Urioste didn't see himself returning to Kansas after living in Wichita for the first four years of his life. Even though he's spent the majority of his life in New Mexico, he wanted a change of scenery. After just one season at Eastern New Mexico, he wanted to transfer to Kansas Wesleyan, so he reached out to coach Myers Hendrickson.

