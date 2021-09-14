CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina sports lineup: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(SALINA, KS) Salina-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

KWU volleyball ends streak to Swedes with straight set sweep

Jessica Biegert had grown weary of the rollercoaster ride her Kansas Wesleyan volleyball team had been on so far this season. A week off gave her and her staff time to address the Coyotes’ shortcomings and it showed in their non-conference match against arch rival Bethany Saturday afternoon. KWU took... Read more

Salina Central Hall of Fame: Bryan Norton credits Salina for launching golf career

Bryan Norton's golf career has taken him all over the United States and around the world. But Salina, where it all began, will always hold a special place in his heart. "It had such a huge impact," said Norton, who was back in his hometown Friday for induction into the Salina Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame. "I was so proud of my background in Salina that when I played the European tour and the PGA tour I would list Salina as the home town. Read more

Julian Urioste didn't think he'd move back to Kansas. Now he's playing for Kansas Wesleyan.

Julian Urioste didn't see himself returning to Kansas after living in Wichita for the first four years of his life. Even though he's spent the majority of his life in New Mexico, he wanted a change of scenery. After just one season at Eastern New Mexico, he wanted to transfer to Kansas Wesleyan, so he reached out to coach Myers Hendrickson. Read more

I think that's wonderful that one our athletes wants too return home after so any years of being gone. Evidently this was his calling to be here and he listened. congrats too you and welcome home👦

⚽Monarchs fall to Salina South

MAIZE – The TMP boys soccer team fell 10-0 to Salina South at the Maize South invitational. After playing shorthanded through their first three matches of the season the Monarchs (0-3) were back at full-strength for the first time this year. TMP is back in action Saturday at the Maize... Read more

