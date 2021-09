Gold truly acted as a safe haven asset today. Equities worldwide incurred a tremendously deep selloff as concerns about the Chinese property group Evergrande’s solvency. The worldwide equity selloff began overseas and then continued into the U.S. equities markets. At its low today the Dow Jones industrial average was down 900 points before recovering. The Dow gave up 614 points in trading today and closed at 33,970.47, resulting in a net decline of 1.78%. The NASDAQ composite lost 2.19% and is currently fixed at 14,713.9030. The S&P 500 lost 1.70% and is currently fixed at 4357.73.

