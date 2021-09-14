The lineup: Sports news in Fort Walton Beach

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Fort Walton Beach sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

PREP ROUNDUP: Niceville girls win first, boys second in Pensacola PENSACOLA — This week's Gulf Coast Stampede proved to be a much more clean run compared to last week's muddy Dolphin Dash in Panama City. Donning specially-made jerseys to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Niceville cross country led all area teams with the girls placing first and boys finishing second. Read more

Florida Panhandle High School Football Week 3 live scores FORT WALTON BEACH — Two weeks in and the high school football season is developing into one of the most exciting thus far, especially after COVID-19 truncated the 2020 season. Check out this week's scoreboard for week two action across Northwest Florida, and stay updated on your favorite team by... Read more

Niceville football routs Fort Walton Beach 45-8 in 'a battle' FORT WALTON BEACH — To say a 45-8 running-clock game resembled any semblance of a competitive game is crafting a false narrative. Yet there Fort Walton Beach was, forcing Niceville into two fourth downs and 17 plays on the opening drive. There Fort Walton was cutting the deficit to a... Read more

