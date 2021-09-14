CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

The lineup: Sports news in Fort Walton Beach

Fort Walton Beach Post
 6 days ago

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Fort Walton Beach sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fort Walton Beach sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Pensacola / nwfdailynews.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Niceville girls win first, boys second in Pensacola

PREP ROUNDUP: Niceville girls win first, boys second in Pensacola

PENSACOLA — This week's Gulf Coast Stampede proved to be a much more clean run compared to last week's muddy Dolphin Dash in Panama City. Donning specially-made jerseys to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, Niceville cross country led all area teams with the girls placing first and boys finishing second. Read more

Fort Walton Beach / newsherald.com

Florida Panhandle High School Football Week 3 live scores

Florida Panhandle High School Football Week 3 live scores

FORT WALTON BEACH — Two weeks in and the high school football season is developing into one of the most exciting thus far, especially after COVID-19 truncated the 2020 season. Check out this week's scoreboard for week two action across Northwest Florida, and stay updated on your favorite team by... Read more

Fort Walton Beach / nwfdailynews.com

Niceville football routs Fort Walton Beach 45-8 in 'a battle'

Niceville football routs Fort Walton Beach 45-8 in 'a battle'

FORT WALTON BEACH — To say a 45-8 running-clock game resembled any semblance of a competitive game is crafting a false narrative. Yet there Fort Walton Beach was, forcing Niceville into two fourth downs and 17 plays on the opening drive. There Fort Walton was cutting the deficit to a... Read more

Fort Walton Beach / nwfdailynews.com

Monday Morning QB: As Jerry MaGuire would say, 'help me, help you'

Monday Morning QB: As Jerry MaGuire would say, 'help me, help you'

FORT WALTON BEACH — It's safe to say my self worth as Daily News sports editor is centered on two things:. Getting names and area teams in the paper through quality, exclusive content. Getting online subscriptions and making my bosses happy. This summer, specifically beginning in August, has been fruitful... Read more

