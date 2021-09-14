Hammond sports digest: Top stories today

(HAMMOND, LA) Hammond sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

No. 13/14 SLU Travels to Louisiana Tech No. 13/14 Southeastern (1-0) at Louisiana Tech (0-1) Sept. 11, 2021 | 6 p.m. | Joe Aillet Stadium | Ruston, La. Last Meeting: Louisiana Tech 41, Southeastern 26 (Sept. 20, 2008 | Ruston, La.) Television: ESPN3. Radio: Kajun 107.1 FM, Tangi 96.5 FM, WFPR 1400 AM. Announcers: Mark Willoughby, Robbie... Read more

SLU’s Austin Dunlap named Southland Conference Special Teams Player of the Week HAMMOND, La. – After his performance in Southeastern Louisiana University’s narrow 45-42 loss at FBS foe Louisiana Tech, SLU punter Austin Dunlap was named the Southland Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday. Dunlap, a Slidell, Louisiana native, earned the first weekly honor of his Lion career. He... Read more

Southeastern ranked 15th, 16th in current FCS National Polls HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team was once again ranked in both FCS national polls released on Monday. The Lions dropped two spots in both top 25 listings, falling to No. 15 in the Stats Perform poll and slipping to No. 16 in the AFCA FCS Coaches poll. SLU went toe-to-toe with FBS foe Louisiana Tech last Saturday, before ultimately coming up on the wrong end of a 45-42 shootout. Read more

