Parkersburg, WV

Trending lifestyle headlines in Parkersburg

Parkersburg Voice
Parkersburg Voice
 6 days ago

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Parkersburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Parkersburg / wtap.com

COVID West Virginia: More schools require masks, hospitalizations up

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With a county alert system map that is mostly red, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said Friday that 51 of 55 counties have issued some kind of mask requirement in schools. Justice said he wants to leave mask decisions up to local officials and so far... Read more

West Virginia / newsandsentinel.com

West Virginia lawmakers learn about Parkersburg residential addiction recovery moratorium

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers in West Virginia are considering additional restrictions on residential addiction recovery homes and sober living houses during the next legislative session after Parkersburg’s moratorium in July. Members of the Joint Committee on Health met Sunday on the first day of three-day legislative interim meetings at the State... Read more

Parkersburg / wvpress.org

Mister Bee Potato Chips in finals for ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’; Time to vote

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Mister Bee Potato Chips, the only potato chips made in West Virginia, is up for the coveted honor of ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’ in a contest that requires customer votes. Voting starts today and continues through Oct. 3 (people can vote once a day) at. Read more

Wood County / wtap.com

Access to drug treatment facilities continues to be an issue in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are currently few beds available for those seeking out drug treatment in Wood County. It’s an issue local Recovery Coordinator Shelby Wright, whose job is to set up clients with treatment, faces often. Official treatment facilities can be an important part of someone’s recovery from... Read more

Comments
Stop bringing outsiders in to Wood Co for rehab. Leave those beds for locals.

Comments / 0

 

Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg, WV
With Parkersburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

