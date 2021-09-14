Sports wrap: Dover

(DOVER, DE) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Dover area.

Hoyas Come Back for 20-14 Overtime Victory at Delaware State Box Score DOVER, DEL. – Joshua Stakely ran in a five-yard touchdown in overtime to give the Georgetown University football team a 20-14 victory over Delaware State on Saturday afternoon in the 2021 season opener. With the win, the Hoyas move to 1-0 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 1-1. Read more

Delaware State state blows 14-point lead, falls to Georgetown in OT Dover, Del.- Delaware State led by two touchdowns late in the first half, but failed to score the rest of the way in a frustrating 20-14 overtime loss to Georgetown at Alumni Stadium Saturday. The score was 14-14 at the end of regulation. Joshua Staley rushed for a five-yard touchdown... Read more

Stakely lifts Georgetown over Delaware State 20-14 in OT Joshua Stakely scored on a 5-yard run in overtime and Georgetown rallied to knock off Delaware State 20-14 in nonconference play on Saturday. Stakely accounted for all 25 yards of the Hoyas' OT drive, carrying four times. Georgetown had a chance to win its season opener in regulation, but Conor Hunt's 35-yard field-goal attempt sailed left with 5:26 remaining. Stakely was held to 18 yards rushing in regulation play. Read more

