Tupelo, MS

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Tupelo

Tupelo Journal
Tupelo Journal
 6 days ago

(TUPELO, MS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tupelo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Tupelo / wtva.com

23-year-old back home after long COVID battle

PONTOTOC Miss. (WTVA) - A 23-year-old woman is back home from the ICU after battling COVID for more than two months. “I feel like a walking miracle," Lyric Smith said. COVID-19 survivor Lyric Smith and the medical personnel who helped her during her recovery. When she got the virus in... Read more

Never give up on GOD, he is a awesome GOD, when it's not your time, it's not your time, give him his praise!

Lee County / djournal.com

Rural Northeast Mississippi libraries continue to serve throughout pandemic

Editor’s Note: This is the final entry in the series The Human Impact, which tells stories about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on marginalized people in our communities. Barbara Carouthers, the Lee County Bookmobile librarian, likes to remember the importance of continuing operations during the pandemic. “We’ve been here.... Read more

Tupelo / wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Sept. 10

Kronos is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 10, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook. Read more

Tupelo / youtube.com

TUPELO LIQUOR 091221

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo Journal

Tupelo, MS
ABOUT

With Tupelo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

