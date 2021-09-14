What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Tupelo

(TUPELO, MS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Tupelo, from fashion updates to viral videos.

23-year-old back home after long COVID battle PONTOTOC Miss. (WTVA) - A 23-year-old woman is back home from the ICU after battling COVID for more than two months. "I feel like a walking miracle," Lyric Smith said. COVID-19 survivor Lyric Smith and the medical personnel who helped her during her recovery. When she got the virus in...

Rural Northeast Mississippi libraries continue to serve throughout pandemic Editor's Note: This is the final entry in the series The Human Impact, which tells stories about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on marginalized people in our communities. Barbara Carouthers, the Lee County Bookmobile librarian, likes to remember the importance of continuing operations during the pandemic. "We've been here....

Pet of the Week - Sept. 10 Kronos is WTVA's Pet of the Week for Sept. 10, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.

