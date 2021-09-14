What's hot: Top lifestyle news in State College

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College Voice
 6 days ago

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) Life in State College has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Centre County / psu.edu

Penn State UPUA announces it will continue vaccination campaign

At the University Park Undergraduate Association’s meeting Wednesday night, undergraduate executive president Erin Boas announced UPUA is continuing to expand the #VaxxNowPSU campaign to include the Borough of State College and the university. The #VaxxNowPSU campaign, led by UPUA and in collaboration with Student Affairs and the College of Human... Read more

Centre County / fox56.com

Geisinger Health System Opening 65 Forward Location in State College

STATE COLLEGE/CENTRE COUNTY, Pa — Geisinger Health System opened its first 65 Forward locations back in 2019. The success of the initiative has prompted further expansion - including a new facility set to open in Centre County. This new facility will take the space formerly occupied by The Gap, just... Read more

Lock Haven / lockhaven.com

Local furniture designer selling globally

Tom Svec has made a living designing and selling custom wood furniture to people around the world – all from the comfort of a barn and studio on an island in the Susquehanna River. He has especially found favor with urbanites. “It’s kind of a no brainer. When you live... Read more

State College / onwardstate.com

Brainstorming More Burgers & Sandwiches Named After Penn Staters

Last week, Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry debuted a new burger to The Field called the “Shrewsburger.” It was basically a regular hamburger with peanut butter added to the mix. However, that got us thinking. James Franklin already has his own signature sandwich, but who are some... Read more

With State College Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

