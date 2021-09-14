Paducah sports digest: Top stories today

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Paducah sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Ballard Memorial wins 2nd straight All "A" region championship PADUCAH, KY -- The Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers brought home their second straight All "A" 1st region volleyball championship on Saturday night at the Paducah Convention Center. The Lady Bombers defeated Christian Fellowship 25-15, 26-24 in the championship game. Ballard Memorial lost just one set throughout the day during pool... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Hopkins County Central v Paducah Tilghman—2A Section 1 Volleyball Tournament Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Murray High harriers compete at McCracken County Invitational Meet PADUCAH — The Murray High cross country teams traveled to Stuart Nelson Park in Paducah on Saturday, Sept. 11, to race in the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational. It was a perfect morning for a race as the Tigers hit the trails against teams from across western Kentucky. The Tigers boys competed against runners from 15 different teams while the girls faced off with 10 other teams. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE