CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paducah, KY

Paducah sports digest: Top stories today

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 6 days ago

(PADUCAH, KY) Paducah-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Paducah sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Paducah / wpsdlocal6.com

Ballard Memorial wins 2nd straight All "A" region championship

Ballard Memorial wins 2nd straight All "A" region championship

PADUCAH, KY -- The Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers brought home their second straight All "A" 1st region volleyball championship on Saturday night at the Paducah Convention Center. The Lady Bombers defeated Christian Fellowship 25-15, 26-24 in the championship game. Ballard Memorial lost just one set throughout the day during pool... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hopkins County / youtube.com

Hopkins County Central v Paducah Tilghman—2A Section 1 Volleyball Tournament

Hopkins County Central v Paducah Tilghman—2A Section 1 Volleyball Tournament

Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Murray / murrayledger.com

Murray High harriers compete at McCracken County Invitational Meet

Murray High harriers compete at McCracken County Invitational Meet

PADUCAH — The Murray High cross country teams traveled to Stuart Nelson Park in Paducah on Saturday, Sept. 11, to race in the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational. It was a perfect morning for a race as the Tigers hit the trails against teams from across western Kentucky. The Tigers boys competed against runners from 15 different teams while the girls faced off with 10 other teams. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Paducah / paducahsun.com

COVID continues to cancel Paducah Tilghman athletics

COVID continues to cancel Paducah Tilghman athletics

Like the Paducah Tilghman High School football program, the boys’ soccer program is in a battle against COVID-19 and the quarantining of student-athletes. The Monday night matchup between the visiting Graves County Eagles and Blue Tornado was canceled due to a handful of varsity players going into quarantine. “It’s tough... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paducah, KY
Paducah, KY
Sports
Paducah, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting News
Paducah News Watch

Paducah News Watch

Paducah, KY
176
Followers
243
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy