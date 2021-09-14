Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Harrisonburg

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Harrisonburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Augusta Health creates second ICU, bring in tent and mobile morgue as COVID-19 cases surge HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last month, COVID-19 cases in the Valley have spiked after bottoming out in June and early July. Augusta Health says they’re expecting the rise in cases and hospitalizations to continue throughout the rest of the month. “Most of your experts would say that what... Read more

BRCC offering COVID vaccination clinics HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is offering two COVID vaccination clinics for first or second doses on campus next week. BRCC says the clinics will be held on September 14-15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both days, and will be held in the Houff Student Center, room G186. Read more

Virginia woman a third generation animal laboratory employee HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Aleta Kimble Reedy has spent the majority of her life within the walls of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg. Her grandmother, Hilda Lambert, worked as a laboratory research aide at the lab for 32 years. Her mother,... Read more

