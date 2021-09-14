CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 6 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Harrisonburg, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Harrisonburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Harrisonburg / whsv.com

Augusta Health creates second ICU, bring in tent and mobile morgue as COVID-19 cases surge

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last month, COVID-19 cases in the Valley have spiked after bottoming out in June and early July. Augusta Health says they’re expecting the rise in cases and hospitalizations to continue throughout the rest of the month. “Most of your experts would say that what... Read more

avatar

ok key information is missing like how many bodies does it normally hold. why are we now holding bodies and not immediately transferring the people to funeral homes as normally...?

avatar

Missing some data ... so your saying 57% of adults are fully vaccinated .... what is the percentage of the unvaccinated that has already been infected with covid and already has natural immunity??? ... This number seems to always be left out of the equation... Those that have had covid are more protected then the vaccinated.." Follow the science "

Harrisonburg / whsv.com

BRCC offering COVID vaccination clinics

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is offering two COVID vaccination clinics for first or second doses on campus next week. BRCC says the clinics will be held on September 14-15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both days, and will be held in the Houff Student Center, room G186. Read more

Virginia / midfloridanewspapers.com

Virginia woman a third generation animal laboratory employee

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Aleta Kimble Reedy has spent the majority of her life within the walls of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg. Her grandmother, Hilda Lambert, worked as a laboratory research aide at the lab for 32 years. Her mother,... Read more

Harrisonburg / youtube.com

20 Pleasant Hill Rd, Harrisonburg, VA

See the Property Website! https://roanokerealestatephotos.com/20-Pleasant-Hill-Rd Read more

The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
