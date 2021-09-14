Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Harrisonburg
Augusta Health creates second ICU, bring in tent and mobile morgue as COVID-19 cases surge
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last month, COVID-19 cases in the Valley have spiked after bottoming out in June and early July. Augusta Health says they’re expecting the rise in cases and hospitalizations to continue throughout the rest of the month. “Most of your experts would say that what... Read more
ok key information is missing like how many bodies does it normally hold. why are we now holding bodies and not immediately transferring the people to funeral homes as normally...?
Missing some data ... so your saying 57% of adults are fully vaccinated .... what is the percentage of the unvaccinated that has already been infected with covid and already has natural immunity??? ... This number seems to always be left out of the equation... Those that have had covid are more protected then the vaccinated.." Follow the science "
BRCC offering COVID vaccination clinics
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blue Ridge Community College is offering two COVID vaccination clinics for first or second doses on campus next week. BRCC says the clinics will be held on September 14-15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. both days, and will be held in the Houff Student Center, room G186. Read more
Virginia woman a third generation animal laboratory employee
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Aleta Kimble Reedy has spent the majority of her life within the walls of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg. Her grandmother, Hilda Lambert, worked as a laboratory research aide at the lab for 32 years. Her mother,... Read more
