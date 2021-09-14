CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Del Rio

Del Rio Today
Del Rio Today
 6 days ago

(DEL RIO, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Del Rio, from fashion updates to viral videos.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Houston / abc13.com

Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates

Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates

"Texas is already working to halt this power grab," the governor said on Twitter. Read more

Comments
avatar

Abbott should be held accountable for not protecting our children at school by following CDC recommendations for covid.He should be removed from office for his crimes against humanity.

153 likes 54 dislikes 103 replies

avatar

Look, if the vaccine only effects the person getting the vaccine then why Is the government trying to make me take it. It does not stop the spread of covid. You can still catch covid. and you can still spread covid. it just makes your symptoms not as bad. So why mandate it. if you want the vaccine get it. if you don't, then don't. it only effects the person getting the vaccine. why aren't they mandating the flu vaccine it does the same thing

129 likes 24 dislikes 72 replies

Houston / fox26houston.com

Houston business owner reacts to President Biden's vaccine mandate announcement

Houston business owner reacts to President Biden's vaccine mandate announcement

HOUSTON - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to get more Americans vaccinated for COVID-19. "The bottom line is, we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers," said President Biden. The plan calls for all businesses, with at least 100 workers, to require their employees to get... Read more

Comments
avatar

I have had Covid already and have natural immunity. Why should I be forced to take a shot that I am not comfortable with when I am better protected by my own antibodies.

60 likes 64 replies

avatar

Since when did Biden become king. He is an elected official. I refuse to comply to the new emperor Caligula of DC

54 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

Spring / abc13.com

'My lungs were so beat up': Spring mom given 15% chance to survive COVID-19 in hospital

'My lungs were so beat up': Spring mom given 15% chance to survive COVID-19 in hospital

The mom from Spring was given a 15% chance of survival. Now, she is offering her experience as a way to urge people to get vaccinated. Read more

Comments
avatar

Experts say the number of unvaccinated people in the United States is a key reason coronavirus variants are emerging.They explain that the virus replicates quicker in unvaccinated people, increasing the chance of mutations.They’re concerned that new COVID-19 cases will continue to rise as variants spread and people still refuse to get vaccinated.

1 like 31 replies

avatar

I'm praying for her, my husband of 31 years died on August 30th 2021 from the Delta Variant. It is no joking matter. His death was such a surprise he went from Powerlifter to dying in 12 days.

33 likes 2 dislikes 15 replies

Galveston County / houstonchronicle.com

A 4-year-old Galveston County girl got a fever. She died of COVID a few hours later, in her sleep

A 4-year-old Galveston County girl got a fever. She died of COVID a few hours later, in her sleep

Kali Cook was running around her Bacliff home Monday, gleefully batting the fake red eyelashes her grandmother had given her for Labor Day. By 2 a.m., she had a fever. By morning she was gone. The 4-year old died of COVID-19 in her sleep Tuesday at 7 a.m., her mother... Read more

Comments
avatar

they dont know if it was even covid that killed her. please stop reporting lies. they are unclear if she had underlying health problems.

43 likes 6 dislikes 23 replies

avatar

This article never actually says it was Rona that killed her. It only says she had a fever then died. Dying in your sleep at 7am on a school day seem like it would be hard to do. Something is being left out of the equation.

43 likes 4 dislikes 9 replies

Government
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
ABOUT

With Del Rio Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

