El Centro, CA

The lineup: Sports news in El Centro

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 6 days ago

(EL CENTRO, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the El Centro area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

El Centro / holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Eagles Clobber Kings, 48-6

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Eagles Clobber Kings, 48-6

EL CENTRO — The Southwest High School football team took advantage of numerous mistakes by Kofa High and dominated the Kings, 48-6, in a nonleague contest at Eagle Field here on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Eagles (2-2 overall) got two early rushing touchdowns from senior running back Estevan McDonough en... Read more

Calexico / holtvilletribune.com

BOXING: Valley Boxing Icon ‘Pops’ Sanchez Succumbs to COVID

BOXING: Valley Boxing Icon ‘Pops’ Sanchez Succumbs to COVID

CALEXICO — A legendary figure in the Imperial Valley boxing scene was lost on Sept. 4 when Ignacio “Pops” Sanchez succumbed to his battle with COVID-19 and died at the age of 74. Sanchez was co-owner of La Familia Boxing in Calexico but was well-known throughout the Imperial Valley and... Read more

El Centro / ivpressonline.com

Eagles soar past Kofa in 48-6 win

Eagles soar past Kofa in 48-6 win

EL CENTRO — The Southwest High football team beat Kofa High, 48-6, on Saturday in a non-league game at Eagle Field. The Eagles soared to victory thanks to solid blocking from the offensive line and a quick-tempo offense led by quarterback Logan Jungers, running back Estevan Mcdonough and receivers Derik Mankin and Nate Smith Jr. Read more

El Centro / thedesertreview.com

Kings moated by Eagles

Kings moated by Eagles

EL CENTRO — Southwest High School varsity football soared past Yuma’s Kofa High School Kings Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Eagles’ nest in El Centro where a 48-6 home victory defined a purple and gold regal performance. The Eagles received and utilized a nine-play, 46-yard opening drive to penetrate into... Read more

