The lineup: Sports news in El Centro

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Eagles Clobber Kings, 48-6 EL CENTRO — The Southwest High School football team took advantage of numerous mistakes by Kofa High and dominated the Kings, 48-6, in a nonleague contest at Eagle Field here on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Eagles (2-2 overall) got two early rushing touchdowns from senior running back Estevan McDonough en... Read more

BOXING: Valley Boxing Icon ‘Pops’ Sanchez Succumbs to COVID CALEXICO — A legendary figure in the Imperial Valley boxing scene was lost on Sept. 4 when Ignacio “Pops” Sanchez succumbed to his battle with COVID-19 and died at the age of 74. Sanchez was co-owner of La Familia Boxing in Calexico but was well-known throughout the Imperial Valley and... Read more

