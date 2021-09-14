What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Elizabethtown

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

This is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Hardin County Schools Announce New Mitigation Strategy: Test to Stay This evening, Hardin County Schools announced a voluntary mitigation strategy in hopes of keeping students in the classroom. Test to Stay was created by the Lincoln Trail Health Department on guidance from the Kentucky Department of Public Health. “Day zero is your day of exposure. Then from day 1-5, you... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Indiana governor takes swipe at Biden’s vaccine mandates INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to require businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, calling the federal mandates “a bridge too far” and a slight against personal freedom. The Republican governor issued a statement emphasizing that private... Read more

LATEST NEWS