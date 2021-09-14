What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Elizabethtown
This is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more
Hardin County Schools Announce New Mitigation Strategy: Test to Stay
This evening, Hardin County Schools announced a voluntary mitigation strategy in hopes of keeping students in the classroom. Test to Stay was created by the Lincoln Trail Health Department on guidance from the Kentucky Department of Public Health. “Day zero is your day of exposure. Then from day 1-5, you... Read more
You can not test a student without parent approval. It's Unconditional. Mine will not partisapate.
they should give the parents a right to choose virtual or in person until this virus is under control
Indiana governor takes swipe at Biden’s vaccine mandates
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to require businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, calling the federal mandates “a bridge too far” and a slight against personal freedom. The Republican governor issued a statement emphasizing that private... Read more
I am surprised our governor had the fortitude to push back, but I am happy he found it.
Positive Antibody Test 'Equivalent' To Vaccination, Under Kentucky Bill
Under a bill just passed by the Kentucky Senate, COVID-19 antibody tests registering at a certain level or above would be the equivalent of being vaccinated, according to the commonwealth. Senate Joint Resolution 3 would require the state of Kentucky to recognize individuals, including state employees, with "measurable neutralizing antibodies... Read more
How about an IQ test for elected officials? Sure, we would be left without a government, but is that such a bad thing?
read Nuremberg Codes to know your rights. it is only 10 codes but they are all violated in the current situation. Punishable with death and there is no immunity from it
