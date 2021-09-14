What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Elizabethtown

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

 6 days ago

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY)

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Elizabethtown / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

Hardin County / quicksie983.com

Hardin County Schools Announce New Mitigation Strategy: Test to Stay

This evening, Hardin County Schools announced a voluntary mitigation strategy in hopes of keeping students in the classroom. Test to Stay was created by the Lincoln Trail Health Department on guidance from the Kentucky Department of Public Health. “Day zero is your day of exposure. Then from day 1-5, you... Read more

Comments
avatar

You can not test a student without parent approval. It's Unconditional. Mine will not partisapate.

1 like

avatar

they should give the parents a right to choose virtual or in person until this virus is under control

Indiana / apnews.com

Indiana governor takes swipe at Biden’s vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to require businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, calling the federal mandates “a bridge too far” and a slight against personal freedom. The Republican governor issued a statement emphasizing that private... Read more

Comments
avatar

I am surprised our governor had the fortitude to push back, but I am happy he found it.

59 likes 9 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

the American national anthem is for all Americans not just whites so , a black national anthem creates more divide because it is not for all the people

55 likes 2 dislikes 14 replies

Kentucky / wuky.org

Positive Antibody Test 'Equivalent' To Vaccination, Under Kentucky Bill

Under a bill just passed by the Kentucky Senate, COVID-19 antibody tests registering at a certain level or above would be the equivalent of being vaccinated, according to the commonwealth. Senate Joint Resolution 3 would require the state of Kentucky to recognize individuals, including state employees, with "measurable neutralizing antibodies... Read more

Comments
avatar

How about an IQ test for elected officials? Sure, we would be left without a government, but is that such a bad thing?

33 likes 2 dislikes 15 replies

avatar

read Nuremberg Codes to know your rights. it is only 10 codes but they are all violated in the current situation. Punishable with death and there is no immunity from it

13 likes 1 dislike 22 replies

