Manhattan, KS

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Manhattan

Manhattan Digest
Manhattan Digest
 6 days ago

(MANHATTAN, KS) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Manhattan / 1350kman.com

Ascension Via Christi Nurses Speak Out on Strain of COVID Work

Hospitals throughout the region continue to deal with the stress being placed on the system because of the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. Ascension Via Christi Critical Care Director Melanie Haestert tells KMAN that strain is taking a toll on nurses and other health care providers. With the ICU... Read more

I had a friend from work spend time there while having covid pneumonia. He said there were 16 of them there and 14 had already been vaccinated.

Kansas / ruralmessenger.com

Food Safety Education month focuses on washing hands, fingernails

MANHATTAN, Kan. – It may seem, at times, that washing hands for the recommended 20 seconds is a bit excessive. It’s not, says Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee. “Because our hands touch many things, the first thing to do when you get ready to prepare food is to... Read more

Manhattan / salinapost.com

🎥Overseed tall fescue lawns in September

MANHATTAN – One of Kansas’ most popular grasses may need some attention in September. Tall fescue – a common cool-season variety – should be over-seeded sometime in the next few weeks, particularly if the lawn has become thin over the summer. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said that... Read more

Manhattan / tkmagazine.com

Family Medicine Provider, Jocelyn Mattoon, M.D., joins Stormont Vail Health

Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Jocelyn Mattoon, M.D., is joining our team to practice as a family medicine provider, located at Cotton O’Neil Manhattan, 1133 College Ave., Manhattan, Kan., 66502. Dr. Mattoon is excited to return to her home in the Flint Hills to practice medicine. “I’ve... Read more

