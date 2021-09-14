CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Sports wrap: Utica

Utica Daily
 6 days ago

(UTICA, NY) Utica-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Utica sports. For more stories from the Utica area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Utica / ucpioneers.com

Offensive Onslaught Leads Utica to E8 Win over W&J

UTICA, NY- The Utica College field hockey team scored three goals in each half to down visiting Washington & Jefferson College 6-3 in the 2021 Empire 8 Conference opener on Saturday. Graduate student Sydney Scaccia (Whitesboro, NY/Whitesboro) had two goals and one assist to pace the Pioneers. Utica got on... Read more

Fredonia / ucpioneers.com

Women's Soccer Falls to Fredonia

FREDONIA, NY- The Utica College women's soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to host Fredonia 2-1 in non-conference action on Saturday. Senior Ro Hernandez (Carmel, NY/Kennedy Catholic) put Utica on the board in the third minute with her team-leading fourth goal of the year. Hernandez has now scored in each of UC's three games so far this season. Read more

Utica / uctangerine.com

New multipurpose turf and athletic field nearing completion

It wasn’t too long after the spring semester ended that construction was underway on the new synthetic turf field and outdoor track, which was a $2 million gift commitment to the college. That gift is coming to fruition as work has been steadily ongoing over the summer and should be... Read more

Utica / gopresidents.com

W&J drops high-scoring Empire 8 opener at Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica College tallied four of the final five goals to outlast the Washington & Jefferson College field hockey team by a 6-3 score in Empire 8 Conference play Saturday in New York. The Pioneers opened the scoring with a goal in the third minute of play. Madeline... Read more

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

