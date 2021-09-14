Sports wrap: Utica

(UTICA, NY) Utica-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

The Utica College field hockey team scored three goals in each half to down visiting Washington & Jefferson College 6-3 in the 2021 Empire 8 Conference opener on Saturday. Graduate student Sydney Scaccia (Whitesboro, NY/Whitesboro) had two goals and one assist to pace the Pioneers. Utica got on the board in the third minute with her team-leading fourth goal of the year.

The Utica College women's soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to host Fredonia 2-1 in non-conference action on Saturday. Senior Ro Hernandez (Carmel, NY/Kennedy Catholic) put Utica on the board in the third minute with her team-leading fourth goal of the year. Hernandez has now scored in each of UC's three games so far this season.

It wasn't too long after the spring semester ended that construction was underway on the new synthetic turf field and outdoor track, which was a $2 million gift commitment to the college. That gift is coming to fruition as work has been steadily ongoing over the summer.

