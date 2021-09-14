Trending local sports in Anderson
Anderson-area sports

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Gorloks Defeat Anderson 5-0
ANDERSON, Ind. – The Webster University men's soccer team was back on the pitch this afternoon when they traveled to Anderson, Indiana, to take on the Anderson (Ind.) University Ravens in a nonconference matchup. The Gorloks defeated the Ravens by a final score of 5-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season. With the loss, the Ravens fall to 2-3 on the year. Read more
Muskies survive Ravens' rally
ANDERSON -- Lakeland University survived a fourth-quarter rally from the Anderson University football team to capture a 54-41 victory Saturday at Macholtz Stadium. The Muskies (2-0) held a 48-19 lead in the third quarter before the Ravens (0-2) outscored Lakeland 22-6 in the fourth quarter. Anderson struck first in the... Read more
Panthers, Lions hand AU volleyball defeats
CINCINNATI -- The Anderson University volleyball team dropped back-to-back matches Saturday in the Charlie Wrublewski Invitational hosted by Mount St. Joseph. Anderson competed against Greenville (3-1) in the first match and lost a 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 decision to the Panthers. In Match 2, the Ravens took on host, Mount St. Joseph (8-1), and the Lions put together a 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 win. Mount St. Joseph is receiving votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll. Read more
AU women's golf finishes 10th in HCAC Preview
FRANKLIN -- The Anderson University women's golf team finished 10th place in the two-day Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Preview, which concluded Sunday. Anderson put together a two-day team score of 837. Lauren Chapman tied for 42nd with a 36-hole score of 197 to lead the Ravens. The junior from Carmel... Read more
