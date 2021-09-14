Trending local sports in Anderson

(ANDERSON, IN) Anderson-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Gorloks Defeat Anderson 5-0 ANDERSON, Ind. – The Webster University men's soccer team was back on the pitch this afternoon when they traveled to Anderson, Indiana, to take on the Anderson (Ind.) University Ravens in a nonconference matchup. The Gorloks defeated the Ravens by a final score of 5-0 to improve to 4-1 on the season. With the loss, the Ravens fall to 2-3 on the year. Read more

Muskies survive Ravens' rally ANDERSON -- Lakeland University survived a fourth-quarter rally from the Anderson University football team to capture a 54-41 victory Saturday at Macholtz Stadium. The Muskies (2-0) held a 48-19 lead in the third quarter before the Ravens (0-2) outscored Lakeland 22-6 in the fourth quarter. Anderson struck first in the... Read more

Panthers, Lions hand AU volleyball defeats CINCINNATI -- The Anderson University volleyball team dropped back-to-back matches Saturday in the Charlie Wrublewski Invitational hosted by Mount St. Joseph. Anderson competed against Greenville (3-1) in the first match and lost a 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 decision to the Panthers. In Match 2, the Ravens took on host, Mount St. Joseph (8-1), and the Lions put together a 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 win. Mount St. Joseph is receiving votes in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll. Read more

