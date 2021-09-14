CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

Top Plymouth sports news

Plymouth News Alert
Plymouth News Alert
 6 days ago

(PLYMOUTH, MA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Plymouth area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Plymouth sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Plymouth / enterprisenews.com

Plymouth South football wastes no time putting away Silver Lake

Plymouth South football wastes no time putting away Silver Lake

PLYMOUTH – There is nothing like sitting in a packed football stadium on a chamber of commerce kind of a beautiful fall Friday night. Welcome back high school football, we’ve missed you. Plymouth South has won the Patriot League’s Fisher Division title for two years running now and if Friday... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Plymouth / wickedlocal.com

Jake Harrington's love of lacrosse leads him to the University of Vermont

Jake Harrington's love of lacrosse leads him to the University of Vermont

PLYMOUTH – As with most 22-year-olds, there are countless roads ahead of Jake Harrington right now. The one thing they all have in common is each of them ends up with the Plymouth North and Stevenson University graduate playing lacrosse. Harrington has options, and options are always a good thing.... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Plymouth / wickedlocal.com

New faces tasked to contribute right away for Plymouth North volleyball

New faces tasked to contribute right away for Plymouth North volleyball

PLYMOUTH – If you traveled to the Hank Rogers Gymnasium Tuesday for Plymouth North volleyball’s season-opener against Sandwich, you were not late getting back home for dinner as the Blue Eagles quickly stacked up a 3-0 win. North took the non-league game by the scores of 25-6, 25-15, and then... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Plymouth / wickedlocal.com

Big things in store this season for Plymouth North girls soccer

Big things in store this season for Plymouth North girls soccer

PLYMOUTH - Competing with the top-level girls soccer teams in the Patriot League is not an easy task, but it’s something that Plymouth North is qualified to do. After a couple of shaky moments early in Tuesday’s season-opener against Sandwich, the Eagles got right back on track in a 6-0 win. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MA
Government
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Plymouth, MA
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News#Ma Rrb Game
Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth News Alert

Plymouth, MA
69
Followers
238
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Plymouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy