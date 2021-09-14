Top Plymouth sports news
(PLYMOUTH, MA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Plymouth area.
We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Plymouth sports stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Plymouth South football wastes no time putting away Silver Lake
PLYMOUTH – There is nothing like sitting in a packed football stadium on a chamber of commerce kind of a beautiful fall Friday night. Welcome back high school football, we’ve missed you. Plymouth South has won the Patriot League’s Fisher Division title for two years running now and if Friday... Read more
Jake Harrington's love of lacrosse leads him to the University of Vermont
PLYMOUTH – As with most 22-year-olds, there are countless roads ahead of Jake Harrington right now. The one thing they all have in common is each of them ends up with the Plymouth North and Stevenson University graduate playing lacrosse. Harrington has options, and options are always a good thing.... Read more
New faces tasked to contribute right away for Plymouth North volleyball
PLYMOUTH – If you traveled to the Hank Rogers Gymnasium Tuesday for Plymouth North volleyball’s season-opener against Sandwich, you were not late getting back home for dinner as the Blue Eagles quickly stacked up a 3-0 win. North took the non-league game by the scores of 25-6, 25-15, and then... Read more
Big things in store this season for Plymouth North girls soccer
PLYMOUTH - Competing with the top-level girls soccer teams in the Patriot League is not an easy task, but it’s something that Plymouth North is qualified to do. After a couple of shaky moments early in Tuesday’s season-opener against Sandwich, the Eagles got right back on track in a 6-0 win. Read more
Comments / 0