Your Leesburg lifestyle news

Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees A massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn’t need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition. Read more

McAuliffe calls on nursing homes, assisted living facilities to require employee COVID-19 be vaccinated Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for Governor of Virginia, on Friday called on nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other residential facilities serving seniors in Virginia to require their staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during a campaign event in Loudoun County. The nominee for governor made the announcement before... Read more

Inova Loudoun Hospital names new president Long-time Inova Health System leader Susan Carroll has been named president of Inova Loudoun Hospital, the health system announced last week. Carroll's new position was effective Aug. 30. She previously had been serving in the interim role at Inova Loudoun since July while also serving as president of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital. At Inova Loudoun, she replaces Deborah Addo, who left in June to become executive vice president and chief operating officer of Penn State Health. Read more

