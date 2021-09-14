Your Leesburg lifestyle news
Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees
A massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn’t need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition. Read more
sounds about right he is putting Americans and america last as usual! he is a traitor only reason he left Afghanistan the way he did is because china told him to just like him and fauci funded Wuhan lab and trying to push there poison on us which destroys our natural immune system and making pandemic worse like they all had it planned to do! do not get the boosters!
All of this could have been avoided if Biden wasn’t such a dip$hit Commander in Chief. I would give him command of watching paint dry. But, here we are.
McAuliffe calls on nursing homes, assisted living facilities to require employee COVID-19 be vaccinated
Terry McAuliffe, Democratic nominee for Governor of Virginia, on Friday called on nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other residential facilities serving seniors in Virginia to require their staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during a campaign event in Loudoun County. The nominee for governor made the announcement before... Read more
McCauliffe believes that no one in government should interfere with" my body my choice "when it comes to the murder of babies-at all stages of gestation but somehow citizens dont have the right to decide to take a never tried before, potentially fatal so called vaccine
Inova Loudoun Hospital names new president
Long-time Inova Health System leader Susan Carroll has been named president of Inova Loudoun Hospital, the health system announced last week. Carroll's new position was effective Aug. 30. She previously had been serving in the interim role at Inova Loudoun since July while also serving as president of Inova Fair Oaks Hospital. At Inova Loudoun, she replaces Deborah Addo, who left in June to become executive vice president and chief operating officer of Penn State Health. Read more
Sign goes up at new Peri-Peri Original in Ashburn
A literal sign of progress at the new Peri-Peri Original location coming to Ashburn. Work crews have mounted the illuminated exterior sign over the entrance to the store. The Burn first broke the news that the peri-peri chain was headed to Loudoun County this past February. As we reported, it’s opening in the Broadlands Village Center at the corner of Broadlands Boulevard and Claiborne Parkway. Read more