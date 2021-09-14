Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Longview

(LONGVIEW, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Longview, from fashion updates to viral videos.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events. The Rotary Club of Kelso’s 32nd Annual Quacker 5000 rubber duck raffle returns Sept. 12 during the Highlander Festival at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. The event didn’t take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 4,000 tagged rubber ducks will be dropped through the chute of... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Mask mandate extended to large outdoor gatherings Gov. Jay Inslee expanded the state’s mask mandate to include large outdoor gatherings, while also alluding to a potential system for Washington state businesses to vet COVID-19 vaccination status for patrons. Beginning Sept. 13, outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people will require facial coverings, Inslee announced during a press... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Cowlitz County fire departments prepare for COVID-19 vaccine mandate Although Cowlitz County fire departments report much of their workforce is vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the state’s vaccine mandate deadline, leaders are concerned about how the requirement could affect the emergency response system. Gov. Jay Inslee in early August announced the requirement for most state employees, health and long-term... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE