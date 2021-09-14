CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Longview

Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 6 days ago

(LONGVIEW, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Longview, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Longview area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

The Rotary Club of Kelso’s 32nd Annual Quacker 5000 rubber duck raffle returns Sept. 12 during the Highlander Festival at Tam O’Shanter Park in Kelso. The event didn’t take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 4,000 tagged rubber ducks will be dropped through the chute of... Read more

Mask mandate extended to large outdoor gatherings

Gov. Jay Inslee expanded the state’s mask mandate to include large outdoor gatherings, while also alluding to a potential system for Washington state businesses to vet COVID-19 vaccination status for patrons. Beginning Sept. 13, outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people will require facial coverings, Inslee announced during a press... Read more

avatar

it has nothing to do about me ,it has to do with my freedom and the Constitution.You have no right to take my freedom.this variant is being spread by the vaccinated.

1 like 1 reply

avatar

Good for you Gov Inslee, thank you. Glad to see that you are taking a HARD STAND on the MASK WEARING, that's how it should be across the entire USA PERIOD.

1 reply

Cowlitz County fire departments prepare for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Although Cowlitz County fire departments report much of their workforce is vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the state’s vaccine mandate deadline, leaders are concerned about how the requirement could affect the emergency response system. Gov. Jay Inslee in early August announced the requirement for most state employees, health and long-term... Read more

Doctors urge caution, vaccination as pregnant COVID patients increase in Washington

As Washington hospitals, including PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, report an increase in pregnant COVID-19 patients, doctors are urging caution and vaccination to avoid illness or increased risks to the pregnancy. “We definitely recommend that pregnant women or women trying to get pregnant do get the vaccine because the benefits... Read more

