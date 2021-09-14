Your Helena lifestyle news
Gianforte promises to fight federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte says a new coronavirus vaccination mandate from President Joe Biden that could affect as many as 100 million Americans is "unlawful and un-American." The Republican said in a Tweet on Thursday that he is committed to protecting freedoms and liberties against what he... Read more
Thank God he was elected as our governor. I love being a Montanan and I’m so grateful to not have to choose between my home and my freedoms. Thank you Governor.
so proud of our state. unfortunately so many more will be moving here running from their controlling state officials.
Montana Nursing Association condemns DPHHS over latest mask ruling
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Nurses Association is condemning the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) emergency ruling about masks in schools. In a statement released Sept. 8, the Montana’s Nurses Association (MNA) says DPHHS, the state's governing body on health, is using "junk science" when it comes to their new emergency rule. Read more
Trained and educated health care professionals with boots on the ground vs entrenched bureaucrats taking orders from career politicians.
State AG promises court challenge of federal vaccine mandate
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has promised to fight the new federal vaccine mandate in court. The Republican said on Friday that once the full guidelines for the mandate are released, he will file a lawsuit to strike it down. President Joe Biden announced Thursday the vaccine... Read more
Excuse me law professor but State laws trump federal. That is why marijuana is legal here and still federally illegal
Please fight the vaccine mandate. I’m vaccinated but that was my choice. If you chose not to that’s your choice. Freedoms are in jeopardy.
