Helena, MT

Your Helena lifestyle news

Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 6 days ago

(HELENA, MT) Life in Helena has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Helena / nbcmontana.com

HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte says a new coronavirus vaccination mandate from President Joe Biden that could affect as many as 100 million Americans is "unlawful and un-American." The Republican said in a Tweet on Thursday that he is committed to protecting freedoms and liberties against what he... Read more

Comments
avatar

Thank God he was elected as our governor. I love being a Montanan and I’m so grateful to not have to choose between my home and my freedoms. Thank you Governor.

3 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies

avatar

so proud of our state. unfortunately so many more will be moving here running from their controlling state officials.

5 likes 2 dislikes

Helena / kulr8.com

HELENA, Mont. - Following the announcement that President Joe Biden will be requiring federal workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared a statement, saying the mandate is “unlawful and un-American.”. The following is the full statement from Gov. Gianforte:. President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and... Read more

Helena / kulr8.com

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Nurses Association is condemning the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) emergency ruling about masks in schools. In a statement released Sept. 8, the Montana’s Nurses Association (MNA) says DPHHS, the state's governing body on health, is using "junk science" when it comes to their new emergency rule. Read more

Comments
avatar

Trained and educated health care professionals with boots on the ground vs entrenched bureaucrats taking orders from career politicians.

1 like

Helena / nbcmontana.com

HELENA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has promised to fight the new federal vaccine mandate in court. The Republican said on Friday that once the full guidelines for the mandate are released, he will file a lawsuit to strike it down. President Joe Biden announced Thursday the vaccine... Read more

Comments
avatar

Excuse me law professor but State laws trump federal. That is why marijuana is legal here and still federally illegal

1 like 6 replies

avatar

Please fight the vaccine mandate. I’m vaccinated but that was my choice. If you chose not to that’s your choice. Freedoms are in jeopardy.

9 likes 2 dislikes

