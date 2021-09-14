Your Helena lifestyle news

(HELENA, MT) Life in Helena has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Gianforte promises to fight federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte says a new coronavirus vaccination mandate from President Joe Biden that could affect as many as 100 million Americans is "unlawful and un-American." The Republican said in a Tweet on Thursday that he is committed to protecting freedoms and liberties against what he... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Gov. Gianforte reacts to Pres. Biden vaccine mandate HELENA, Mont. - Following the announcement that President Joe Biden will be requiring federal workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte shared a statement, saying the mandate is “unlawful and un-American.”. The following is the full statement from Gov. Gianforte:. President Biden’s vaccination mandate is unlawful and... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Montana Nursing Association condemns DPHHS over latest mask ruling HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Nurses Association is condemning the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) emergency ruling about masks in schools. In a statement released Sept. 8, the Montana’s Nurses Association (MNA) says DPHHS, the state's governing body on health, is using "junk science" when it comes to their new emergency rule. Read more

LATEST NEWS