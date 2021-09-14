Trending local sports in Auburn

(AUBURN, AL) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Auburn area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Auburn football: Fans react to confirmation that ASU band will march at JHS Attention Auburn football fans, if you were considering skipping out on this weekend’s 11:00 a.m. matchup versus Alabama State, you may want to rethink. The Opelika-Auburn news confirmed on Friday that ASU’s band, The Mighty Marching Hornets, will be making the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium this Saturday. The Mighty Marching... Read more

Fuck Joe Biden chants erupt at Auburn college football game for second straight weekend Seems the Fuck Joe Biden chants aren’t going away, in fact they are growing. Today, at the Alabama State vs Auburn college football games, Fuck Joe Biden chants broke out for the second straight weekend. This on 9/11 as Biden disrespectfully yells at someone in New York during the 20th anniversary of 9/11 ceremonies. I think Fuck Joe Biden chants are becoming a trend in this country. And good, it’s about time it happened. We’ll see later if this happens at other college football games. Read more

Demetris Robertson scores three touchdowns to help Auburn take care of Alabama State Following a pedestrian first half from the Auburn offense in Saturday’s game against Alabama State, wide receiver Demetris Robertson became the catalyst to help the Tigers put the game completely out of reach. Robertson reeled in two touchdown receptions and also had a 34-yard rushing touchdown in the No. 25... Read more

