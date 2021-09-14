Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Mt Pleasant

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Mt Pleasant-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Saturday's state college football: CMU posts first shutout in eight years Mount Pleasant — Jacob Sirmon threw for three touchdowns, Dallas Dixon had two receiving scores and Central Michigan dominated Robert Morris, 45-0, on Saturday. Sirmon connected with Hunter Buczkowski for a 3-yard score and with JaCorey Sullivan for 24 yards to extend the Chippewas lead to 19-0 with 4:49 left before halftime. A little more than three minutes later, Daniel Richardson threw a 16-yard pass to Dallas Dixon for a 28-0 advantage. Read more

Air Oilers: Mt. Pleasant improves to 3-0 There were some questions about the Mt. Pleasant High passing attack after winning the first two games of the 2021 football season. The Oilers, still showing the explosive running game they featured in ga. mes one and two, added an effective aerial show Friday night in rolling to a 54-14... Read more

Alma, Shepherd notch huge road wins BAY CITY – Knock down, drag out. That best describes the kind of game the Alma High School football team won on the road on Friday night at Bay City John Glenn. The Panthers raced out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter before the Bobcats came storming back to make a game of it, closing to within 21-12 in the third quarter. Read more

