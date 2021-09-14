CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Mt Pleasant

Mt Pleasant Daily
Mt Pleasant Daily
 6 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Mt Pleasant-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Mt Pleasant / detroitnews.com

Saturday's state college football: CMU posts first shutout in eight years

Saturday's state college football: CMU posts first shutout in eight years

Mount Pleasant — Jacob Sirmon threw for three touchdowns, Dallas Dixon had two receiving scores and Central Michigan dominated Robert Morris, 45-0, on Saturday. Sirmon connected with Hunter Buczkowski for a 3-yard score and with JaCorey Sullivan for 24 yards to extend the Chippewas lead to 19-0 with 4:49 left before halftime. A little more than three minutes later, Daniel Richardson threw a 16-yard pass to Dallas Dixon for a 28-0 advantage. Read more

Mt Pleasant / themorningsun.com

Air Oilers: Mt. Pleasant improves to 3-0

Air Oilers: Mt. Pleasant improves to 3-0

There were some questions about the Mt. Pleasant High passing attack after winning the first two games of the 2021 football season. The Oilers, still showing the explosive running game they featured in ga. mes one and two, added an effective aerial show Friday night in rolling to a 54-14... Read more

Alma / themorningsun.com

Alma, Shepherd notch huge road wins

Alma, Shepherd notch huge road wins

BAY CITY – Knock down, drag out. That best describes the kind of game the Alma High School football team won on the road on Friday night at Bay City John Glenn. The Panthers raced out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter before the Bobcats came storming back to make a game of it, closing to within 21-12 in the third quarter. Read more

Mt Pleasant / cmuchippewas.com

Football Welcomes Robert Morris In Home Opener

Football Welcomes Robert Morris In Home Opener

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan football team was not perfect in last week's season-opening 34-24 loss at Missouri. But the Chippewas showed plenty of promise particularly considering that they played on the road against a Southeastern Conference opponent, their quarterback was making his first collegiate start, and their head coach was sidelined while recovering from surgery. Read more

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

