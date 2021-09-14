Your Titusville lifestyle news

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Life in Titusville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Parrish Medical Center Begins Appointment-Only COVID-19 Testing in Titusville BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Testing opportunities for COVID-19 continue to expand in Brevard County, this time through Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, which began appointment-only testing. Appointments at Parrish are available here. Parrish will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Test sites... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Medical, safety communities ramp up response as coronavirus cases rise On June 19, the staff of Parrish Medical Center was anticipating a zero COVID-19 patient party in its near future. On that day, only two patients at the Titusville hospital were hospitalized with the virus. The party, unfortunately, was not to be, because just 10 days later, Parrish was treating... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Brevard Zoo Mourns Unexpected Passing of North American River Otters ‘Gladys’ and ‘Finley’ BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo officials announced that the zoo’s North American river otters Gladys and Finley unexpectedly died. Finley was found deceased by keepers during their routine morning check and at the time, Gladys was lethargic and poorly responsive. She was immediately taken to the hospital... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE