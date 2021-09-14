Your Titusville lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Titusville / spacecoastdaily.com

Parrish Medical Center Begins Appointment-Only COVID-19 Testing in Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Testing opportunities for COVID-19 continue to expand in Brevard County, this time through Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, which began appointment-only testing. Appointments at Parrish are available here. Parrish will offer COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Test sites... Read more

Brevard County / spacecoastliving.com

Medical, safety communities ramp up response as coronavirus cases rise

On June 19, the staff of Parrish Medical Center was anticipating a zero COVID-19 patient party in its near future. On that day, only two patients at the Titusville hospital were hospitalized with the virus. The party, unfortunately, was not to be, because just 10 days later, Parrish was treating... Read more

Melbourne / spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Zoo Mourns Unexpected Passing of North American River Otters ‘Gladys’ and ‘Finley’

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Brevard Zoo officials announced that the zoo’s North American river otters Gladys and Finley unexpectedly died. Finley was found deceased by keepers during their routine morning check and at the time, Gladys was lethargic and poorly responsive. She was immediately taken to the hospital... Read more

Comments
avatar

My ex girlfriend name is Gladys hahahaha she swimming in the pail with Finken. 😂

Brevard County / clickorlando.com

Brevard school board member credits mask mandate with decreasing district quarantines

VIERA, Fla. – Brevard County school board member Jennifer Jenkins said the district’s mask mandate and the change in contact tracing from six feet to three feet reduced quarantines by the thousands. Friday’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 1,100 quarantines from Tuesday to Thursday. It was more than 4,000 two weeks ago. Read more

Comments
avatar

I knew they would do this. There was an article the day they put the mandates in place saying there was a down swing....I knew they would take credit for it.

3 likes 1 dislike

avatar

yep look at that mask gets mandated in Brevard in two weeks it goes down coincidence I don't think so

2 likes 1 dislike

