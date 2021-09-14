CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Roswell sports digest: Top stories today

Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 6 days ago

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Roswell sports. For more stories from the Roswell area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lady Rockets defeat Los Alamos in tournament play

The Goddard Lady Rockets, pictured here competing during pool play Friday, on Saturday defeated the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers in the Zia Classic Volleyball Tournament in Roswell by a score of 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23). Local and area teams were competing in the Zia Classic throughout the day Saturday. (Steve Notz Photo) Read more

Improving Coyotes fall to Los Lunas in Roswell

The Roswell Coyotes faced perhaps their toughest opponent of the season so far Friday in the Los Lunas Tigers, who came into the contest undefeated and ranked No. 2 in New Mexico 5A football by Maxpreps.com. Despite a strong effort, the challenge was too great for the young Coyotes to overcome as they fell to the Tigers 35-20 at the Wool Bowl. Read more

Roswell back at home; NMMI hosts Bobcats

Undefeated Goddard travels to El Paso to face Austin Panthers. The undefeated New Mexico Military Institute Colts (2-0) are scheduled to host the Hagerman Bobcats (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Colt Field in Roswell. The Colts enter the contest having won each of their first two games of... Read more

Golf tournament raises money for veterans on 9/11

Magil Duran says that the Chaves County Wounded Warriors “will do all we can to help veterans in need.”. The group received a boost in its work Saturday, when the Roswell Elks Lodge #969 raised $25,435 for the charity during the 12th Annual Roswell Elks Supporting New Mexico Wounded Warriors Charity Golf Tournament held at the New Mexico Military Institute golf course. Read more

