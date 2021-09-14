Roswell sports digest: Top stories today

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Lady Rockets defeat Los Alamos in tournament play The Goddard Lady Rockets, pictured here competing during pool play Friday, on Saturday defeated the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers in the Zia Classic Volleyball Tournament in Roswell by a score of 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 26-24, 25-23). Local and area teams were competing in the Zia Classic throughout the day Saturday. (Steve Notz Photo) Read more

Improving Coyotes fall to Los Lunas in Roswell The Roswell Coyotes faced perhaps their toughest opponent of the season so far Friday in the Los Lunas Tigers, who came into the contest undefeated and ranked No. 2 in New Mexico 5A football by Maxpreps.com. Despite a strong effort, the challenge was too great for the young Coyotes to overcome as they fell to the Tigers 35-20 at the Wool Bowl. Read more

Roswell back at home; NMMI hosts Bobcats Undefeated Goddard travels to El Paso to face Austin Panthers. The undefeated New Mexico Military Institute Colts (2-0) are scheduled to host the Hagerman Bobcats (1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Colt Field in Roswell. The Colts enter the contest having won each of their first two games of... Read more

