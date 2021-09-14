Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Cookeville

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cookeville area.

White County Blows Out Cookeville The White County Warriors defeated Cookeville 41-13 on Friday night in Sparta. The Warriors dominated the Cavaliers in both the run game and the passing game, outgaining their opponent 447-214 yards to earn their first win over CHS since 2013. “That is a big win for our program,” said WCHS... Read more

Tech men's golf team to start 2021-22 season at Myrtle Beach, Golfweek Fall Challenge COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech men's golf team will compete in the fall for the first time since 2019 Sunday through Tuesday, kicking off the 2021-22 schedule at the Golfweek Fall Challenge at True Blue Golf Club in Myrtle Beach, S.C. GOLFWEEK FALL CHALLENGE: Sept. 12-14, 2021 – 54... Read more

Golden Eagle women's golf team begins 2021-22 campaign at Golfweek Fall Challenge COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Tech women's golf team kicks off its 2021-22 campaign with its first fall action since 2019 at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in Pawley's Island, S.C. Hosted by Golfweek, the event is set to run Sunday through Tuesday at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club. GOLFWEEK FALL... Read more

