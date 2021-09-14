Pine Bluff sports lineup: What’s trending

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Pine Bluff-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

UAPB OL Mark Evans II makes NIL, HBCU history by joining Denny’s All-Pancaker Team PINE BLUFF, Ark. — UAPB offensive tackle Mark Evans II is serving pancakes on the field, and then eating them at Denny’s. The diner recently selected four college offensive linemen to sign on to their first-ever All-Pancaker Team. Three of the athletes play for nationally recognized power five schools. The other one stars at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Read more

Cyclists' mood light for a little Night Ride This was one night the lights at Simmons Bank Field didn't have to be turned on. Cyclists took to the Friday night sky for a 3.5-mile Night Ride, starting at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football stadium as part of the 18th annual Tour de Bluff. The starting point was a familiar setting to Angie Andrade, a psychology professor at the school. Read more

Parkview pulls away with 13-10 win over White Hall LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Parkview won over White Hall on Friday with a score of 13-10. White Hall is expected to play Drew Central next week. Parkview is expected to play Pine Bluff. Read more

