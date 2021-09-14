CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff sports lineup: What’s trending

Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 6 days ago

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Pine Bluff-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Pine Bluff sports. For more stories from the Pine Bluff area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Pine Bluff / fox16.com

UAPB OL Mark Evans II makes NIL, HBCU history by joining Denny’s All-Pancaker Team

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — UAPB offensive tackle Mark Evans II is serving pancakes on the field, and then eating them at Denny’s. The diner recently selected four college offensive linemen to sign on to their first-ever All-Pancaker Team. Three of the athletes play for nationally recognized power five schools. The other one stars at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Read more

Pine Bluff / arkansasonline.com

Cyclists' mood light for a little Night Ride

This was one night the lights at Simmons Bank Field didn't have to be turned on. Cyclists took to the Friday night sky for a 3.5-mile Night Ride, starting at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football stadium as part of the 18th annual Tour de Bluff. The starting point was a familiar setting to Angie Andrade, a psychology professor at the school. Read more

White Hall / katv.com

Parkview pulls away with 13-10 win over White Hall

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Parkview won over White Hall on Friday with a score of 13-10. White Hall is expected to play Drew Central next week. Parkview is expected to play Pine Bluff. Read more

White Hall / arkansasonline.com

Brothers to face off again as head football coaches of White Hall, Parkview

When the White Hall Bulldogs pay the Little Rock Parkview Patriots a visit tonight, it'll be the eighth time brothers Bobby and Brad Bolding square off as high school football coaches. "What about it?" White Hall's Bobby Bolding said. "I've been going up against him since I was 3 and... Read more

Pine Bluff, AR
