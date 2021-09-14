CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Lufkin sports digest: Top stories today

Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 6 days ago

(LUFKIN, TX) Lufkin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lufkin sports. For more stories from the Lufkin area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

New Caney

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: New Caney takes Battle Line on 59; Magnolia West tops Lufkin

The Battle Line on 59 once again belongs to New Caney. The Eagles are now 12-0 all-time against their school district rivals Porter after a 41-14 victory Friday night at Randall Reed Stadium. Kedrick Reescano paced the Eagles (3-0) offense with touchdown runs of 1, 2 and 9 yards respectively. Read more

Lufkin

Lufkin High football game could be played without running water after main break

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin High School and several nearby businesses including Lufkin Ford, Southern Tractor, Jarvis Equipment, Chevron and Love’s will be without water for several hours due to a water main break. City officials said they don’t believe the break is serious enough to merit canceling tonight’s football game. Read more

Lufkin

AC Soccer Teams Remain Perfect, Set Up Mammoth Mid-Week Showdowns

There were two major reasons I was hoping that the soccer teams from Angelina College would come away with victories Saturday night against Blinn College. The first, obviously, is that I was rooting for our home team 'Runners. Second, I wanted the upcoming Wednesday night showdown with Tyler Junior College to be a battle of the unbeatens. Read more

Lufkin

AC Soccer Teams Sweep Blinn College

Lady ‘Runners, No. 19 Roadrunners Still Unbeaten. Jase Magers Field in Lufkin on Saturday was the site of a pair of nail-biting soccer matches, with the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners and the No. 19 Roadrunners squeezing out wins over Blinn College. Both AC teams remained unbeaten after a pair of... Read more

