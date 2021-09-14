Lufkin sports digest: Top stories today

(LUFKIN, TX) Lufkin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: New Caney takes Battle Line on 59; Magnolia West tops Lufkin The Battle Line on 59 once again belongs to New Caney. The Eagles are now 12-0 all-time against their school district rivals Porter after a 41-14 victory Friday night at Randall Reed Stadium. Kedrick Reescano paced the Eagles (3-0) offense with touchdown runs of 1, 2 and 9 yards respectively. Read more

Lufkin High football game could be played without running water after main break LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin High School and several nearby businesses including Lufkin Ford, Southern Tractor, Jarvis Equipment, Chevron and Love’s will be without water for several hours due to a water main break. City officials said they don’t believe the break is serious enough to merit canceling tonight’s football game. Read more

AC Soccer Teams Remain Perfect, Set Up Mammoth Mid-Week Showdowns There were two major reasons I was hoping that the soccer teams from Angelina College would come away with victories Saturday night against Blinn College. The first, obviously, is that I was rooting for our home team 'Runners. Second, I wanted the upcoming Wednesday night showdown with Tyler Junior College to be a battle of the unbeatens. Read more

