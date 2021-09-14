Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Klamath Falls
Steen 'scared to death' as he fought COVID-19
A lifetime playing and coaching sports kept David Steen in pretty good shape, but a particularly severe bout of COVID-19 has left the retired Klamath Union physical education teacher on supplemental oxygen — possibly for the rest of his life. Steen, 78, helped develop Steen Sports Park and has been... Read more
truth is could of happened even from vaccine or if vaccination this us nature of covid thanks all you who helped produce further and spread the vaccine
👉keep your poison vaccine shots💉 that don't work my neighbor got the virus and he was vaccinated my friend new three people that died because of those vaccine shots many have died from those vaccine shots so tell them to take those vaccine shots along with this covid-19 and send it to China where it came from💉🧪😁
COVID Patient Load Leads Strained Hospital In Klamath Falls To Erect Field Tents
Officials at Sky Lake Medical Center in Klamath Falls have put up a pair of field tents in an adjacent parking lot. The tents are scheduled to begin operating next week as an extension of the medical center’s emergency department, to deal with growing number of COVID-19 patients. The tents... Read more
I was just up there it’s not full of anyone other then people sick from. That shot I know several people who work there so go lie About another town !
23 Team Kingsley Airmen to support local hospital
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – Of the 155 Airmen that have been activated at the 173rd Fighter Wing to support hospitals in Oregon, 23 of them are being rerouted to assist at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Friday, Sept. 10. “It is a privilege to assist Oregon hospitals in... Read more
Kingsley Field airmen to help Sky Lakes care for its highest COVID patient load yet
On Thursday, Sky Lakes Medical Center reported its highest number of COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic. The hospital continues to operate under “surge” status to deal with increased patients. On Wednesday, 48 temporary, trained healthcare staff sponsored by the state and federal governments arrived at the hospital. In addition, 23 members of the 173rd Fighter Wing unit will move from their Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base station up the hill to the hospital to help on Friday. Read more
I'd like to know why Sky Lakes Hospital doesn't require masks for visitors?? I saw it first hand yesterday while visiting my friend. The elderly ladies family in the same room had no masks on. If covid is so bad up there, then maybe they need to look within they're own walls.
