Klamath Falls, OR

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls News Beat
Klamath Falls News Beat
 6 days ago

(KLAMATH FALLS, OR) Life in Klamath Falls has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Klamath Falls area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Klamath Falls / heraldandnews.com

Steen 'scared to death' as he fought COVID-19

Steen 'scared to death' as he fought COVID-19

A lifetime playing and coaching sports kept David Steen in pretty good shape, but a particularly severe bout of COVID-19 has left the retired Klamath Union physical education teacher on supplemental oxygen — possibly for the rest of his life. Steen, 78, helped develop Steen Sports Park and has been...

Comments
avatar

truth is could of happened even from vaccine or if vaccination this us nature of covid thanks all you who helped produce further and spread the vaccine

avatar

👉keep your poison vaccine shots💉 that don't work my neighbor got the virus and he was vaccinated my friend new three people that died because of those vaccine shots many have died from those vaccine shots so tell them to take those vaccine shots along with this covid-19 and send it to China where it came from💉🧪😁

Klamath Falls / ijpr.org

COVID Patient Load Leads Strained Hospital In Klamath Falls To Erect Field Tents

COVID Patient Load Leads Strained Hospital In Klamath Falls To Erect Field Tents

Officials at Sky Lake Medical Center in Klamath Falls have put up a pair of field tents in an adjacent parking lot. The tents are scheduled to begin operating next week as an extension of the medical center's emergency department, to deal with growing number of COVID-19 patients. The tents...

Comments
avatar

I was just up there it’s not full of anyone other then people sick from. That shot I know several people who work there so go lie About another town !

1 like

Klamath Falls / klamathalerts.com

23 Team Kingsley Airmen to support local hospital

23 Team Kingsley Airmen to support local hospital

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – Of the 155 Airmen that have been activated at the 173rd Fighter Wing to support hospitals in Oregon, 23 of them are being rerouted to assist at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Friday, Sept. 10. "It is a privilege to assist Oregon hospitals in...

Klamath Falls / heraldandnews.com

Kingsley Field airmen to help Sky Lakes care for its highest COVID patient load yet

Kingsley Field airmen to help Sky Lakes care for its highest COVID patient load yet

On Thursday, Sky Lakes Medical Center reported its highest number of COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic. The hospital continues to operate under "surge" status to deal with increased patients. On Wednesday, 48 temporary, trained healthcare staff sponsored by the state and federal governments arrived at the hospital. In addition, 23 members of the 173rd Fighter Wing unit will move from their Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base station up the hill to the hospital to help on Friday.

Comments
avatar

I'd like to know why Sky Lakes Hospital doesn't require masks for visitors?? I saw it first hand yesterday while visiting my friend. The elderly ladies family in the same room had no masks on. If covid is so bad up there, then maybe they need to look within they're own walls.

1 reply

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls News Beat

Klamath Falls, OR
ABOUT

With Klamath Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

