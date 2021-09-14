CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Twin Falls

Twin Falls Daily
Twin Falls Daily
 6 days ago

(TWIN FALLS, ID) Twin Falls-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Twin Falls sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Twin Falls / youtube.com

Base Jumpers at Perrine Bridge (US 93) | Twin Falls, Idaho

Base Jumpers at Perrine Bridge (US 93) | Twin Falls, Idaho

Perrine Bridge (US93) in Twin Falls, Idaho over the Snake River. #ArchBridge #PerrineBridge #DanielFindley Read more

Twin Falls / magicvalley.com

Game of the Week: The Service Bowl

Game of the Week: The Service Bowl

TWIN FALLS — The Service Bowl is back. Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge will face-off Friday night in a rivalry game that focuses more on honoring service members than fueling competition between two schools. “It’s a rivalry game, but the game itself is there to support the service of other... Read more

Twin Falls / kmvt.com

CSI volleyball wraps up long week with split in Saturday doubleheader

CSI volleyball wraps up long week with split in Saturday doubleheader

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI volleyball team had an up and down week, playing five matches in four days at home and winning three. In part of the Starr Corporation Invitational, the Golden Eagles went 1-1 in a doubleheader Saturday. In the first game, CSI lost in straight... Read more

Twin Falls / kmvt.com

Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls dominate conference opponents, local roundup

Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls dominate conference opponents, local roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Both the Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls girls soccer teams cruised to Great Basin Conference wins Saturday. Read more

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls Daily

Twin Falls, ID
With Twin Falls Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

