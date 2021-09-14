The lineup: Sports news in Statesboro

(STATESBORO, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Statesboro area.

Murray State Hands Volleyball First Home Loss STATESBORO – Brooke Lynne Watts tallied 34 kills and nine digs to lead Murray State to a 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14) volleyball win over Georgia Southern in the final game of the Eagle Invitational Saturday afternoon in Hanner Fieldhouse. Eagles of the Match. Christina Walton finished with a career-high... Read more

Georgia Southern Eagles back on the gridiron With fans filling the stands at Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern University's Eagles hit the gridiron against Gardner-Webb last Saturday night, putting a winning tally on the scoreboard in the season opener. The Eagles took a 30-25 win over Gardner-Webb after leading 20-6 at the half. GW answered back and cut... Read more

SEB tops Screven County for 3-0 start On Friday night, the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets secured their third straight victory following a 21-7 triumph over the Screven County Gamecocks. Despite allowing their first points of the season, the SEB defense put together a masterful defensive performance. The Gamecocks offense struggled mightily throughout the game, accumulating just 138... Read more

