Statesboro, GA

The lineup: Sports news in Statesboro

Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 6 days ago

(STATESBORO, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Statesboro area.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Statesboro / gseagles.com

Murray State Hands Volleyball First Home Loss

Murray State Hands Volleyball First Home Loss

STATESBORO – Brooke Lynne Watts tallied 34 kills and nine digs to lead Murray State to a 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14) volleyball win over Georgia Southern in the final game of the Eagle Invitational Saturday afternoon in Hanner Fieldhouse. Eagles of the Match. Christina Walton finished with a career-high... Read more

Georgia / statesboroherald.com

Georgia Southern Eagles back on the gridiron

Georgia Southern Eagles back on the gridiron

With fans filling the stands at Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern University's Eagles hit the gridiron against Gardner-Webb last Saturday night, putting a winning tally on the scoreboard in the season opener. The Eagles took a 30-25 win over Gardner-Webb after leading 20-6 at the half. GW answered back and cut... Read more

Statesboro / statesboroherald.com

SEB tops Screven County for 3-0 start

SEB tops Screven County for 3-0 start

On Friday night, the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets secured their third straight victory following a 21-7 triumph over the Screven County Gamecocks. Despite allowing their first points of the season, the SEB defense put together a masterful defensive performance. The Gamecocks offense struggled mightily throughout the game, accumulating just 138... Read more

Georgia / savannahnow.com

Georgia Southern football team looking to play 'complete game' against host Florida Atlantic

Georgia Southern football team looking to play 'complete game' against host Florida Atlantic

STATESBORO — A football game is divided into four quarters. Georgia Southern football coach Chad Lunsford breaks down the game differently for his players on their path to victory. He wants his Eagles to score first. He wants them to be the better team in the last four minutes of... Read more

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

