The lineup: Sports news in Statesboro
(STATESBORO, GA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Statesboro area.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Murray State Hands Volleyball First Home Loss
STATESBORO – Brooke Lynne Watts tallied 34 kills and nine digs to lead Murray State to a 3-1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14) volleyball win over Georgia Southern in the final game of the Eagle Invitational Saturday afternoon in Hanner Fieldhouse. Eagles of the Match. Christina Walton finished with a career-high... Read more
Georgia Southern Eagles back on the gridiron
With fans filling the stands at Paulson Stadium, Georgia Southern University's Eagles hit the gridiron against Gardner-Webb last Saturday night, putting a winning tally on the scoreboard in the season opener. The Eagles took a 30-25 win over Gardner-Webb after leading 20-6 at the half. GW answered back and cut... Read more
SEB tops Screven County for 3-0 start
On Friday night, the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets secured their third straight victory following a 21-7 triumph over the Screven County Gamecocks. Despite allowing their first points of the season, the SEB defense put together a masterful defensive performance. The Gamecocks offense struggled mightily throughout the game, accumulating just 138... Read more
Georgia Southern football team looking to play 'complete game' against host Florida Atlantic
STATESBORO — A football game is divided into four quarters. Georgia Southern football coach Chad Lunsford breaks down the game differently for his players on their path to victory. He wants his Eagles to score first. He wants them to be the better team in the last four minutes of... Read more
Comments / 0