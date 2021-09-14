Trending local sports in Conway

(CONWAY, AR) Conway sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Hendrix drops season opener to UWRF CONWAY, Ark. - Hendrix dropped its season opener to Wisconsin-River Falls, 49-33, on Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium. Kole Hinrichsen ended 24-of-36 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons. He also rushed 12 times for 67 yards. The Falcons compiled 514 yards of total offense, including 296...

Mulerider Volleyball Ends Warrior Invitational With a Split Box Score 1 CONWAY, Ark. – Despite earning a 3-0 win over the University Dallas for their second win of the season, the Southern Arkansas University volleyball team earned a split on the day, as the team fell to Saint Thomas University (TX), to close out the Hendrix Warrior Invitational. SAU finished 1-3 on the weekend.

BEARS PUT EIGHT PAST UAPB CONWAY, Ark. - The Central Arkansas Women's Soccer Team defeated the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-0 on Friday, Sep. 10. The Bears had six different goal-scorers in their non conference victory. FIRST HALF - SCORING AT WILL. The Bears opened up the first half with a quick goal in...

