Conway, AR

Trending local sports in Conway

Conway Daily
Conway Daily
 6 days ago

(CONWAY, AR) Conway sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Conway sports. For more stories from the Conway area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Conway / hendrixwarriors.com

Hendrix drops season opener to UWRF

CONWAY, Ark. - Hendrix dropped its season opener to Wisconsin-River Falls, 49-33, on Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium. Kole Hinrichsen ended 24-of-36 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons. He also rushed 12 times for 67 yards. The Falcons compiled 514 yards of total offense, including 296... Read more

Conway / muleriderathletics.com

Mulerider Volleyball Ends Warrior Invitational With a Split

Box Score 1 CONWAY, Ark. – Despite earning a 3-0 win over the University Dallas for their second win of the season, the Southern Arkansas University volleyball team earned a split on the day, as the team fell to Saint Thomas University (TX), to close out the Hendrix Warrior Invitational. SAU finished 1-3 on the weekend. Read more

Conway / ucasports.com

BEARS PUT EIGHT PAST UAPB

CONWAY, Ark. - The Central Arkansas Women's Soccer Team defeated the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 8-0 on Friday, Sep. 10. The Bears had six different goal-scorers in their non conference victory. FIRST HALF - SCORING AT WILL. The Bears opened up the first half with a quick goal in... Read more

Conway / fox16.com

Wampus Cats hope to weather storm as Jonesboro Hurricanes come to Conway

The Conway Wampus Cats may have the toughest non-conference schedule in the state. They started the season at Fayetteville, last week they played at Bentonville, and this week Conway hosts Jonesboro. Justin Rotton shows us what happened. Conway beats Jonesboro 42-25. Read more

