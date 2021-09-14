Your Princeton lifestyle news
Princeton Insider: Fall Essentials
Tailgate in style with the latest looks from J.McLaughlin. The modern barn jacket with a feminine flair with contrasting pockets and a drawstring to cinch at the waste. Around the neck or on your bag, this oversized silky square scarf stands out with a beautiful equestrian print. Color: Dark Brown/Aqua. Read more
Chuck E. Cheese - Bootastic Dance (Princeton, NJ)
Filmded 11/02/20 at Princeton, NJ. Chuck will no longer be programmed with Live Shows. Last one was Beach Party Bash. Read more
Doing enough: what high-risk individuals can teach us about COVID-19 safety
After the first week of classes, one thing is apparent: a large portion of the student body has wholeheartedly embraced the University’s “return to normal.” Aside from the University’s indoor masking requirement and the eating clubs’ members-only policy, few indications on campus show that the COVID-19 pandemic is, in fact, still ongoing. Everything from in-person classes and full-capacity dining halls to the widely-attended Pre-rade and Triangle Frosh Week Show contributes to the feeling that we are living in a post-pandemic Princeton. In our highly vaccinated, regularly tested Orange Bubble, it is easy to forget about COVID-19. However, many students do not have the luxury of forgetting. Read more
Tacoria In Princeton, NJ Is The Restaurant With The Best Nachos In The State
Hispanic heritage month starts on September 15 and it is time to find some of the amazing Hispanic food. Let's be real, there really is no such thing as bad Hispanic food. Recently, NJ.com shared that in Princeton you can find the best nachos in the state of New Jersey. If you are trying to guess where you can find the best nachos and you guess Tacoria, your answer is correct. Read more
