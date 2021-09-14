Your Princeton lifestyle news

(PRINCETON, NJ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Princeton, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Princeton Insider: Fall Essentials Tailgate in style with the latest looks from J.McLaughlin. The modern barn jacket with a feminine flair with contrasting pockets and a drawstring to cinch at the waste. Around the neck or on your bag, this oversized silky square scarf stands out with a beautiful equestrian print. Color: Dark Brown/Aqua. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Chuck E. Cheese - Bootastic Dance (Princeton, NJ) Filmded 11/02/20 at Princeton, NJ. Chuck will no longer be programmed with Live Shows. Last one was Beach Party Bash. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Doing enough: what high-risk individuals can teach us about COVID-19 safety After the first week of classes, one thing is apparent: a large portion of the student body has wholeheartedly embraced the University’s “return to normal.” Aside from the University’s indoor masking requirement and the eating clubs’ members-only policy, few indications on campus show that the COVID-19 pandemic is, in fact, still ongoing. Everything from in-person classes and full-capacity dining halls to the widely-attended Pre-rade and Triangle Frosh Week Show contributes to the feeling that we are living in a post-pandemic Princeton. In our highly vaccinated, regularly tested Orange Bubble, it is easy to forget about COVID-19. However, many students do not have the luxury of forgetting. Read more

TRENDING NOW