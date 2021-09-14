Lifestyle wrap: Dubuque
(DUBUQUE, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Dubuque, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Dubuque area, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
People in Dubuque react to Biden plan to require many employees to be vaccinated
Virus advisor to Biden administration says vaccines are the answer to the pandemic. KCRG-TV9's Beth Malicki spoke to Dr. Cameron Webb, one of the members of the Biden administration's COVID-19 response team. Request for temporary injunction against Iowa mask mandate ban denied in ruling. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Polk... Read more
I remember when being an American meant having freedom and choices, not a communist dictatorship
2 likes 4 replies
you don't like it than move. enough is enough of the vaccine let's do this u will be fine with the vaccine. if it was poison would of idea months ago. this isn't political people
1 like 2 replies
Dubuque residents, company, public health department react to President Biden’s new vaccine mandate
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - About 40 people gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque on Friday with one clear message. ”We just want to promote unity and let everyone know that we are here to support each other,” Carrie Miller, an attendee, said. The group was promoting unity through a peaceful... Read more
Federal government has no power to violate states rights under the 10th Amendment of the Constitution!!!!
1 like
Houlihan’s Expansion in Dubuque Ready Now
Q Casino in Dubuque today announced the creation of an expanded outdoor dining experience at Houlihan’s located next to the Hilton Garden Inn on Schmitt Island. Alex Dixon, President and CEO states, “We are so excited to be bringing this elevated outdoor dining experience to the Island, this $700,000 project enhances our resort style amenities perfectly.” Read more
Dubuque schools piloting curriculum, screener to assist students' social-emotional development
Several Dubuque elementary schools this year are trying out a new curriculum and screening tool that aims to help students hone their social and emotional skills. Irving, Eisenhower, Marshall, Fulton and Lincoln elementary schools are piloting the Second Step curriculum, which strives to teach students about social-emotional competencies such as relationship skills and decision-making. That effort also will include a new screening tool to help educators assess student behaviors so they can better support the children in their classrooms. Read more