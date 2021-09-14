BEHIND THE DECISIONS: Mayor gives insight to what city officials have faced the past year

Once in a generation, it appears that in the midst of a redundant and motionless season an awareness is revived, a new day dawns and the chance of a lifetime emerges. Such is the time here in Monroe, Georgia where last month, Emilio Kelly announced his candidacy for Mayor. A Monroe Native and product of this illustrious city, Kelly has trusted his family values and experience as a social leader to guide him to pursue such a position in this city. Emilio Kelly is making history as the first African-American to run for the Mayoral position in Monroe. Kelly would provide an opportunity for all in Monroe as inclusivity and opportunity be the corner stones of his campaign. With a mind to fight for not only one section of the population of Monroe, but Mr. Kelly also seeks to be a strong arm for all.

MONROE, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO