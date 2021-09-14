Your Coeur D'Alene lifestyle news

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Life in Coeur D'Alene has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

In COVID-slammed Idaho, schools risk buckling hospitals BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When Idaho public health officials announced this week that northern hospitals were so crowded with coronavirus patients that they would be allowed to ration health care, roughly 11,000 kids in Coeur d’Alene were packing lunches, climbing on buses or grabbing backpacks for their first day of school. Read more

Monoclonal treatment center to open at North Idaho Fairgrounds COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – A monoclonal antibody treatment center is set to start seeing COVID patients Monday at the North Idaho Fairgrounds. Those 12 and up who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and have a referral from an Idaho primary care provider can call (208) 620-5250 to schedule an appointment. The... Read more

Milestone Announcements Charles L. Riffel is celebrating his 90th birthday on Sept. 16, 2021. He was born in Eldorado, Kan., and has lived in the Pacific Northwest since 1955. He now lives in Hayden and was awarded the city of Hayden Distinguished Veteran in 2019. Charles served in the U.S. Army as... Read more

