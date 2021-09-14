CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Your Coeur D'Alene lifestyle news

Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 6 days ago

(COEUR D'ALENE, ID) Life in Coeur D'Alene has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Coeur D'Alene area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Idaho / apnews.com

In COVID-slammed Idaho, schools risk buckling hospitals

In COVID-slammed Idaho, schools risk buckling hospitals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — When Idaho public health officials announced this week that northern hospitals were so crowded with coronavirus patients that they would be allowed to ration health care, roughly 11,000 kids in Coeur d’Alene were packing lunches, climbing on buses or grabbing backpacks for their first day of school. Read more

Comments
avatar

Well, I know a young, healthy woman in her early thirties who died yesterday from covid after being intubated and in a medically induced coma for a week. Not in Idaho, but Alaska. I just wish people would take this seriously. Seriously.

21 likes 2 dislikes 11 replies

avatar

Is this a report from the Goebbels propaganda machine 2021?! I don't believe any reporting on the Jeepers Creepers virus/: 👺😷👎💉☠👎

16 likes 8 dislikes 9 replies

Idaho / fox28spokane.com

Monoclonal treatment center to open at North Idaho Fairgrounds

Monoclonal treatment center to open at North Idaho Fairgrounds

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – A monoclonal antibody treatment center is set to start seeing COVID patients Monday at the North Idaho Fairgrounds. Those 12 and up who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and have a referral from an Idaho primary care provider can call (208) 620-5250 to schedule an appointment. The... Read more

Comments
avatar

Monoclonal antibodies may act as a petree dish causing new Variant growth in the host body. Caution!! Holly

1 like 1 dislike

Coeur D'Alene / cdapress.com

Milestone Announcements

Milestone Announcements

Charles L. Riffel is celebrating his 90th birthday on Sept. 16, 2021. He was born in Eldorado, Kan., and has lived in the Pacific Northwest since 1955. He now lives in Hayden and was awarded the city of Hayden Distinguished Veteran in 2019. Charles served in the U.S. Army as... Read more

Kootenai / cdapress.com

Op-Ed: Together, we can beat the nonpartisan virus

Op-Ed: Together, we can beat the nonpartisan virus

Our community is in a crisis. The number of cases of COVID-19 that require admission to the hospital has exceeded our capacity to provide the high level of medical care that we depend on. Kootenai Health was designed for 24 ICU beds, but with prudent foresight KH now has expanded... Read more

Comments
avatar

So why are we sending 200 plus of our Nat Guard out of country to southeast Asia instead of to support our hospitals?

1 like 3 replies

Comments / 0

 

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
