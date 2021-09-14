Prince Andrew will lock himself away at Balmoral as lawyers work on sex abuse case tactics

PRINCE Andrew will lock himself away at Balmoral for the next two weeks as his lawyers work on tactics to sink his sex abuse case.

A New York court was told his legal team wants to unseal a court settlement from 12 years ago which may prevent alleged victim Virginia Roberts from taking further action.

They also said court papers against the Prince had been incorrectly served.

Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne, said: “It’s a weasel way of getting out of the case.”

A Balmoral insider said of Andrew’s stay: “He seems to be determined to stay out of sight and makes it impossible for anyone to serve papers.”