Prince Andrew will lock himself away at Balmoral as lawyers work on sex abuse case tactics

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

PRINCE Andrew will lock himself away at Balmoral for the next two weeks as his lawyers work on tactics to sink his sex abuse case.

A New York court was told his legal team wants to unseal a court settlement from 12 years ago which may prevent alleged victim Virginia Roberts from taking further action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9k9o_0bw17lFj00
Prince Andrew will lock himself away at Balmoral for the next two weeks as his lawyers work on tactics to sink his sex abuse case Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkLQ7_0bw17lFj00
An insider said: 'He seems to be determined to stay out of sight and makes it impossible for anyone to serve papers' Credit: Getty - Contributor

They also said court papers against the Prince had been incorrectly served.

Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne, said: “It’s a weasel way of getting out of the case.”

A Balmoral insider said of Andrew’s stay: “He seems to be determined to stay out of sight and makes it impossible for anyone to serve papers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWl1L_0bw17lFj00
Prince Andrew, pictured with Virginia Roberts, 17, at Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse in London in 2001 Credit: Rex Features

Prince Andrew
