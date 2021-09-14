CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANTED: 20-year-old accused of stealing from business on Moncrief Rd

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JSO: Suspect wanted for burglary Keave Worthen, 20, wanted for burglary. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after she burglarized a business on the 3000 block of Moncrief Road Friday, Aug. 6.

Investigators identified Keave Nichole Worthen, 20, as the suspect wanted.

JSO is asking the public for assistance in finding Worthen.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

