Jonesboro, AR

Trending lifestyle headlines in Jonesboro

Jonesboro News Alert
Jonesboro News Alert
 6 days ago

(JONESBORO, AR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Jonesboro, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Jonesboro / kait8.com

Pizzeria offers free pizza to first responders on 9/11

Pizzeria offers free pizza to first responders on 9/11

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders received a special surprise Saturday, courtesy of a Jonesboro pizzeria. Pastaria 49 offered a free cheese or pepperoni pizza to police, firefighters, and EMS workers. Executive chef Dana Lamel said his past as a firefighter in New York inspired the event and encourages everyone...

Jonesboro / kait8.com

NEA Baptist: Positivity rate down, ICU remains packed

NEA Baptist: Positivity rate down, ICU remains packed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is down slightly, but hospital officials say it will be weeks before their ICU levels return to normal. According to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital's weekly report released Monday, Sept. 13, its healthcare workers are treating 65 COVID patients....

Jonesboro / kait8.com

Fear, distrust fuel vaccine hesitancy

Fear, distrust fuel vaccine hesitancy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Distrust and fear of side effects are the driving forces keeping many Arkansans from rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a report by Quote Wizard based on the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, Arkansas residents who have not received the vaccine and have no plans to get one gave the following multiple reasons for their hesitancy:

Jonesboro / kait8.com

Vaccine incentive offered to Jonesboro city employees

Vaccine incentive offered to Jonesboro city employees

Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween. With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents are anxiously wondering when younger children can get the shots. Coronavirus. Tennessee leads all 50 states in number of COVID-19 cases per capita. Updated:...

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro News Alert

Jonesboro, AR
ABOUT

With Jonesboro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

