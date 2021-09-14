Williamsport sports digest: Top stories today
(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Williamsport sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Williamsport sports. For more stories from the Williamsport area, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Holy Redeemer falls; Williamsport rebounds
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Justice Shoats has starred in every sport he’s played for Holy Redeemer. The Royals standout has opened his senior year with a strong showing on the gridiron. Shoats scored both of the Royals’ touchdowns against unbeaten Milton Area on Friday night... Read more
Congrats Milton. Waiting to see how you do against a real football program because remember, since the new PIAA re-classifications you are not going to make the playoffs with a 3-7 record like you were able to in the past.
Sun-Gazette power rankings for Week 3
1. Jersey Shore (2-0): Bulldogs hold area’s longest current regular-season winning streak at 11 games. Southern Columbia handed Jersey Shore its last regular-season loss in Week 7 of 2019. 2. Montoursville (2-0): The Warriors held a 28-game winning streak against Jersey Shore from 1986-2013. Since then, Jersey Shore has become... Read more
PennDOT to add travel info for every Penn State home game to 511PA
Harrisburg, Pa. -- PennDOT is actively encouraging motorists to plan their trips to Penn State home football games this season using the travel information available at 511pa.com/psf or through the 511 app. Currently, 511PA includes travel information for this Saturday's battle against Ball State. Travel information will be available beginning... Read more
LHU students gain professional experience on a ‘classic’ night for Major League Baseball and the Little League World Series
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Eight Lock Haven University Sport Management students worked at the Major League Baseball Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport last month. Mark Holton, LHU student from Tunkhannock, was thankful he was able to work such a great event. “The... Read more