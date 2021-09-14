Williamsport sports digest: Top stories today

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) Williamsport sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Williamsport sports. For more stories from the Williamsport area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Holy Redeemer falls; Williamsport rebounds Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Justice Shoats has starred in every sport he’s played for Holy Redeemer. The Royals standout has opened his senior year with a strong showing on the gridiron. Shoats scored both of the Royals’ touchdowns against unbeaten Milton Area on Friday night... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Sun-Gazette power rankings for Week 3 1. Jersey Shore (2-0): Bulldogs hold area’s longest current regular-season winning streak at 11 games. Southern Columbia handed Jersey Shore its last regular-season loss in Week 7 of 2019. 2. Montoursville (2-0): The Warriors held a 28-game winning streak against Jersey Shore from 1986-2013. Since then, Jersey Shore has become... Read more

TOP VIEWED

PennDOT to add travel info for every Penn State home game to 511PA Harrisburg, Pa. -- PennDOT is actively encouraging motorists to plan their trips to Penn State home football games this season using the travel information available at 511pa.com/psf or through the 511 app. Currently, 511PA includes travel information for this Saturday's battle against Ball State. Travel information will be available beginning... Read more

LATEST NEWS