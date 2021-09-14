The lineup: Sports news in Vineland

(VINELAND, NJ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Vineland area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Vineland sports. For more stories from the Vineland area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Ocean City 21 Vineland 0 | Week 0 Football | Battle at the Beach | Jacob Wilson 2 Rush TDs visit jerseysportszone.com for high definition video highlights and features from NJ high school sports Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Football: Russo’s late touchdown pushes Vineland past Lenape Daniel Russo scored a late fourth quarter rushing touchdown to help Vineland take a come-from-behind 20-14 win over Lenape, in Medford. Russo gave Vineland the game clinching points by punching in an eight-yard rushing touchdown with 1:30 left in the game. Anthony Arthur tied the game 14-14 for Vineland (1-2)... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Vineland Boys Varsity Soccer vs. ACIT | 9/13/21 The Vineland High School Boys Soccer Fighting Clan host the Atlantic County Institute of Technology Redhawks at Vineland High School North. Read more

TOP VIEWED