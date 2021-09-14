CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

The lineup: Sports news in Vineland

Vineland News Flash
 6 days ago

(VINELAND, NJ) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Vineland area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Vineland sports. For more stories from the Vineland area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ocean City / youtube.com

Ocean City 21 Vineland 0 | Week 0 Football | Battle at the Beach | Jacob Wilson 2 Rush TDs

Ocean City 21 Vineland 0 | Week 0 Football | Battle at the Beach | Jacob Wilson 2 Rush TDs

visit jerseysportszone.com for high definition video highlights and features from NJ high school sports Read more

Vineland / nj.com

Football: Russo’s late touchdown pushes Vineland past Lenape

Football: Russo's late touchdown pushes Vineland past Lenape

Daniel Russo scored a late fourth quarter rushing touchdown to help Vineland take a come-from-behind 20-14 win over Lenape, in Medford. Russo gave Vineland the game clinching points by punching in an eight-yard rushing touchdown with 1:30 left in the game. Anthony Arthur tied the game 14-14 for Vineland (1-2)... Read more

Vineland / youtube.com

Vineland Boys Varsity Soccer vs. ACIT | 9/13/21

Vineland Boys Varsity Soccer vs. ACIT | 9/13/21

The Vineland High School Boys Soccer Fighting Clan host the Atlantic County Institute of Technology Redhawks at Vineland High School North. Read more

Vineland / nj.com

Vineland tops Atlantic Tech - Girls soccer recap

Vineland tops Atlantic Tech - Girls soccer recap

Vineland got contributions from six different goal-scorers to help it vault past Atlantic Tech, 6-0 in Mays Landing. Nia Mertes, Angela Kaskabas and Katelyn Garcia all had goals in the win. Ashlynn Newton, Amanda Nemeth and Sophia Stockbridge scored for Vineland (1-0-1) as well. Atlantic Tech (0-3) stopped 17 shots... Read more

