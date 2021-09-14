CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

For Instagram-Perfect Charcuterie, One Combo Set Stands Above The Rest

By Lucia Capretti
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. Creating the ultimate charcuterie spread is a fun task, but coming up with a tasty and varied selection requires creativity and planning. Although you could eat the items straight from their packaging, designing the perfect layout is a huge part of charcuterie's overall enjoyment. If you have nothing else available, a standard wooden cutting board or a large plate can be suitable locations for your spread. However, if you really want to step up your game then you'll want to invest in a combo set.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Design#Food Drink
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Best Brand Of Mustard, According To 37% Of People

Mustard has long been a classic American condiment, and while many people love squeezing the yellow sauce on a hot dog or using it as a hot pretzel dip, others only enjoy their mustard when it's alongside ketchup. Chowhound has reported that, although ketchup is the self-proclaimed "king of condiments," mustard is more versatile and healthy than its counterpart. And whether you enjoy your yellow sauce alone, or smeared with another topping, chances are your loyalty lies with one brand of mustard, and one brand alone.
FOOD & DRINKS
browneyedbaker.com

The Weekend Dish: 9/18/2021

We’re still having some humid days close to 80 degrees here, so I am MORE than ready to usher in sweatshirt and hot cocoa weather! I spied highs in the 60’s next week, so I’m obviously thrilled 🤩. Do you have anything on your fall bucket list for this year?
THEATER & DANCE
hunker.com

This Popular Japanese Snack Is on Sale at Costco

Hey, snack enthusiasts — we have some great news. Costco, aka the land of amazing deals, has just marked down a beloved snack. A 12-pack of chocolate Pocky, originally $8.99, is now on sale for $5.99 at the warehouse. In case you're unfamiliar with Pocky, it's a Japanese snack made...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

For Cooking Ribs, One Dutch Oven Stands Above The Rest

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. Sure, air fryers and Instant Pots are all the rage, but perhaps it's time to go retro and try out a time-honored cooking appliance that cooks going back many generations have sworn by.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Nigella Lawson Trick Makes For Grease-Free French Fries

Nigella Lawson is the domestic goddess we all aspire to be like. We love Lawson's tips and tricks, which range from resourceful (using up stale bread to make a panzanella salad) to truly indulgent (adding bacon to our brownies). During lockdown, the "Nigella Bites" host shared her technique for frying up delicious, crispy French fries without the greasy, oily taste or feel. See, she really is a goddess! If you've had time to peruse her latest cookbook "Cook, Eat, Repeat," which has 50 new recipes, then you would know that the celebrity chef really is all that.
RECIPES
KPVI Newschannel 6

Three-Ingredient Apple Cake

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Poke holes in the...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Burger King Item Has The Highest Calories Of Any Major Fast Food Burger

Fast food is a staple of the American diet — and a sometimes irresistible one at that. Linchpin SEO notes there are more than 200,000 fast food restaurants in the United States and about 50 million American customers who eat fast food daily. Though most fast food customers agree that these meals are "bad for your health," according to a Supplements 101 survey, that does not change the fact that on an average day, nearly 85 million Americans will eat fast food. As many people know, fast food and high calorie counts tend to go hand in hand; not to mention saturated fat, sugar, and sodium to boot.
RESTAURANTS
wacoan.com

The Art of Charcuterie

It seems as though every well put together party isn’t complete without a charcuterie spread. Whether hosting Thanksgiving dinner, Galentine’s with your best girlfriends, a spur-of-the-moment neighborhood gathering or simply a date-night in, there’s a charcuterie board for every occasion. Putting together a spread is (almost) as fun as eating it. You might choose the classic route with dried meats, cheese and crackers, fruits and chocolates. Alternately, you can take the sweeter path and gather a spread of treats like gummy candies, powdered sugar doughnuts, chocolates and cookies. The options are endless.
RECIPES
Real Simple

6 Steps to Your Perfect Halloween Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards are the perfect way to combine sweet and savory flavors for a special fall treat. They also make a great dinner substitute, where family members can snack and pick while you decorate Halloween cookies or carve pumpkins. A Halloween-themed charcuterie board would also make a great dinner for...
FOOD & DRINKS
chatelaine.com

How To Build An Epic Charcuterie Board

Epic charcuterie boards are one of the biggest food trends of 2021, and for good reason. The fancy, grown-up version of kids’ Lunchables is a customizable snack buffet that holds something for everyone: cheese connoisseurs, fruit fiends and meat lovers included. Here’s how to take your board to the next...
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

For the Perfect Pierogi Filling, Use a Stand Mixer

It plays an essential role in ensuring that your filling has the perfect texture. My Lithuanian great-grandmother’s pierogi were the stuff of dreams. Every Easter, she would arrive bearing an aluminum dish filled with the best part of our holiday meal. My family eyed them greedily, ignoring the glistening ham, various side dishes, and even the famous bunny cake with its jellybean eyes and marshmallow tail.
RECIPES
Mashed

Wienerschnitzel Has Good News For Bratwurst Fans

The fall season is almost upon us. While classic festivities like apple picking, state fairs, and Halloween preparations might be getting most of the attention, one special occasion is also coming up that deserves some of the focus: Oktoberfest. From September to early October, this German festival celebrates German culture, beer, and, of course, food. Though this cultural festival might not make it onto everyone's radar, the world's largest hot dog chain certainly hasn't forgotten about the event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy