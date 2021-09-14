For Instagram-Perfect Charcuterie, One Combo Set Stands Above The Rest

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. Creating the ultimate charcuterie spread is a fun task, but coming up with a tasty and varied selection requires creativity and planning. Although you could eat the items straight from their packaging, designing the perfect layout is a huge part of charcuterie's overall enjoyment. If you have nothing else available, a standard wooden cutting board or a large plate can be suitable locations for your spread. However, if you really want to step up your game then you'll want to invest in a combo set.