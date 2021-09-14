Sports wrap: Wausau

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(WAUSAU, WI) Wausau-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Newman Catholic breezes past Wausau East, but Bates’ injury dampens victory

WAUSAU – Things were going according to the script for Wausau Newman Catholic on Friday night at Thom Field. A pair of touchdowns before halftime sparked by an interception from Thomas Bates and an onside kick before halftime helped Newman Catholic pull away and coast to a 49-22 victory over crosstown foe Wausau East in a 8-man football matchup. Read more

WEEK 4 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: D.C. Everest vs. Appleton West

UNDATED (EVERYTHING EVERGREENS-93.9 THE GAME) – Last week’s second half was almost too bad to believe. The Evergreens have too much talent to beat themselves. And against a good, not great, Wausau West team they turned the ball four times and scored no points after halftime. Two drives that started with a short field, one at the 20-yard line, yielding nothing. Read more

Here are Saturday's Wausau and Stevens Point area high school sports results

AUBURNDALE - Mosinee took first at the eight-team invitational, going 5-0 overall and improving its season record to 16-1. In pool play, Mosinee defeated Stratford 25-16, 25-18; Assumption 25-18, 25-23; and Iola-Scandinavia 25-14, 25-18. In the semifinal, Mosinee topped Pacelli 25-11, 25-16, and in the championship match Mosinee beat Columbus Catholic 25-14, 21-25, 15-6. Read more

Mosinee Cruises Past Antigo, 6-0

Mosinee played Antigo in Great Northern Conference action at People’s Soccer Complex in Wausau. Mosinee controlled the game from the and got a shutout victory. At 3” Toren Holtz continued his parade through GNC defenses with another goal. He once again had a big night for the Indians. Later in the half he got a second tally from a Penalty Kick. The first half ended in a flurry of scoring for Mosinee with Ondrej Napravnik, then Garret Donohue, and finally Jake Neumann sent a blistering shot past the Antigo keeper. At halftime the score was Mosinee 5, Antigo 0. Read more

