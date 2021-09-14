Sports wrap: Rogers

(ROGERS, AR) Rogers sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rogers back Shepherd learning to use blocking, not just sheer speed, to break off long runs ROGERS -- Good problems are a luxury to have. More customers than you can handle? Too many good ideas? The list of positive dilemmas can go on and on. The same can apply to a running back who's so quick he occasionally misses cuts. That's the luxury Rogers first-year coach Chad Harbison has with senior Joshuah Shepherd. Read more

Hook-Coale leads group of five inductees into Rogers Hall Rogers girls basketball coach Preston Early had an idea Morgan Hook-Coale could be a real difference-maker before she ever donned a Lady Mountie uniform. She made a quick impression in offseason workouts as a ninth-grader against her older peers, Early said. "From day one as a ninth-grader, it was like... Read more

Rogers rallies past Bentonville West in 5 sets ROGERS -- Rogers High struggled to find an early rhythm offensively, but the Lady Mounties finished strong Thursday evening. Rogers trailed 2-1, but trailed only briefly in the fourth set and not at all in the fifth to earn a hard-fought 19-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 15-13 6A-West Conference win over Bentonville West at the new Rogers Mountie Arena. Read more

