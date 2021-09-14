CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Florence

Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 6 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) Florence-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Florence sports. For more stories from the Florence area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Florence / letsgopeay.com

Baumgardt’s goal, Powell’s clean sheet lead Govs to win at UNA

Baumgardt’s goal, Powell’s clean sheet lead Govs to win at UNA

FLORENCE, Ala. – Senior goalkeeper Peyton Powell recorded her first career shutout and freshman Alec Baumgardt found the back of the net for the first time in her career to lead Austin Peay State University's soccer team to a 1-0 win over North Alabama, Sunday, at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Albertville / sandmountainreporter.com

Second half surge sees Florence pull away from Albertville

Second half surge sees Florence pull away from Albertville

After getting into a shootout last week, the Albertville Aggies found themselves in a defensive battle in the first half against visiting Florence on Friday night, but it was the Falcons who hit their stride on offense in the second half, scoring on their first five possessions after halftime to pull out at 38-11 victory over the Aggies. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Florence / waff.com

UNA honoring 9/11 during Saturday’s game

UNA honoring 9/11 during Saturday’s game

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a day country will never forget and today the University of North Alabama is honoring the lives lost during 9/11 and those who served the country on the War on Terror. “We do have such a public audience at a football game to remember those... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Florence / timesdaily.com

UNA's Gipson already making impression

UNA's Gipson already making impression

FLORENCE — Takairee Kenebrew stood on turf at Braly Stadium for a few extra minutes last Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Florence, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Florence, AL
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florence Dispatch

Florence Dispatch

Florence, AL
169
Followers
240
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy