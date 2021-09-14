Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Florence

(FLORENCE, AL) Florence-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Baumgardt’s goal, Powell’s clean sheet lead Govs to win at UNA FLORENCE, Ala. – Senior goalkeeper Peyton Powell recorded her first career shutout and freshman Alec Baumgardt found the back of the net for the first time in her career to lead Austin Peay State University's soccer team to a 1-0 win over North Alabama, Sunday, at the Bill Jones Athletic Complex. Read more

Second half surge sees Florence pull away from Albertville After getting into a shootout last week, the Albertville Aggies found themselves in a defensive battle in the first half against visiting Florence on Friday night, but it was the Falcons who hit their stride on offense in the second half, scoring on their first five possessions after halftime to pull out at 38-11 victory over the Aggies. Read more

UNA honoring 9/11 during Saturday’s game FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a day country will never forget and today the University of North Alabama is honoring the lives lost during 9/11 and those who served the country on the War on Terror. “We do have such a public audience at a football game to remember those... Read more

