Poughkeepsie sports digest: Top stories today

 6 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Poughkeepsie-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Poughkeepsie sports. For more stories from the Poughkeepsie area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Poughkeepsie / rpiathletics.com

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Juniors Nia Goddard and Morgan Lee finished first and second to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's cross country team to victory in the Ron Stonitsch Invitational hosted by Vassar College on Saturday. It was the first meet of the season for the Engineers, who finished with 39 points on its way to defeating eight other schools. Read more

Poughkeepsie / keanathletics.com

Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (9/11/21) – For the second straight game the Cougars needed extra time, but again the Kean University field hockey team prevailed, defeating host #18 Vassar College, 1-0. Playing their third ranked opponent in four games this season, the 10th ranked Cougars remained undefeated with the win. With time... Read more

Rensselaer / rpiathletics.com

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team opened its 2021 season at the Ron Stonitsch Invitational at Vassar College and the Engineers boasted the top two finishers in Matt Lecky and John Reed. As a team, RPI finished second among the seven schools with 35 points. The host Brewers were victorious with 30 points, while SUNY Delhi was third with 92. Read more

Poughkeepsie / goredfoxes.com

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Marist volleyball team swept the first day of competition at the Mason Invitational on Saturday afternoon, defeating both Robert Morris and Morgan State after taking both teams to five sets. The Red Foxes are now 5-5 overall on the 2021 season. MORGAN STATE SUMMARY. The... Read more

