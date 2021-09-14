Portland sports lineup: What’s trending

(PORTLAND, ME) Portland sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Maine's 72-year-old Beech Ridge Speedway to be sold, car racing likely over (BDN) -- PORTLAND, Maine — This weekend likely marked the final regular race meet at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough. Track owner Andy Cusack announced the track was under contract to real estate developers at the year-end awards ceremony after the races Saturday night. Beech Ridge First opened in... Read more

Sea Dogs bid possible adieu to home fans with nostalgic 10-3 victory For a baseball season that started amid uncertainty, with limited capacity crowds sequestered in socially-distanced pods, the Portland Sea Dogs wrapped up their home schedule in style Sunday afternoon. Not only did they pull off another pitch-perfect Field of Dreams entrance through a makeshift cornfield in center field, wearing baggy... Read more

Groome Fires 6.0 Shutout Innings in Sea Dogs Victory Portland, Maine – The Portland Sea Dogs extended their winning streak to seven consecutive games with a 10-3 victory over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Sea Dogs improve to 63-45 while the Rumble Ponies fall to 46-56. Jay Groome dazzled in his second Double-A start for Portland. He tossed 6.0... Read more

