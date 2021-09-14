CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

The lineup: Sports news in Stillwater

Stillwater News Flash
Stillwater News Flash
 6 days ago

(STILLWATER, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Stillwater area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Stillwater sports. For more stories from the Stillwater area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Oklahoma / dailyherald.com

Oklahoma St holds off rival Tulsa 28-23 in Sanders' return

Oklahoma St holds off rival Tulsa 28-23 in Sanders' return

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Jaylen Warren shed three tackles to punch in an 11-yard touchdown run that gave Oklahoma State enough insurance to beat Tulsa 28-23 on Saturday. The Cowboys trailed 14-7 entering the fourth quarter, but took control of the nonconference game with a Spencer Sanders touchdown throw, LD Brown's 98-yard kickoff return for a score and Warren's late run. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Oklahoma / kansascitypost.com

Long kickoff return helps Oklahoma State edge Tulsa

Long kickoff return helps Oklahoma State edge Tulsa

L.D. Brown returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and Spencer Sanders completed two scoring passes in host Oklahoma State's 28-23 win Saturday against Tulsa in Stillwater, Okla. Sanders, who missed last week's season-opening win over Missouri State because he was in COVID-19 quarantine, completed 15 of 26 passes... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Oklahoma / oklahoman.com

5 popular traditions for an Oklahoma State football gameday

5 popular traditions for an Oklahoma State football gameday

STILLWATER — College football is back in full force at Oklahoma State. Following a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic tampered the gameday experience in the Payne County community, there is much more fanfare this year. Tailgating is back. So is a full capacity crowd. Add that to the actual... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Oklahoma City / news9.com

High School Football Metro Roundup: Week 2

High School Football Metro Roundup: Week 2

OKLAHOMA CITY - The second full week of the high school football season brought an exciting finish in Stillwater along with an rivalry game between Green Country powers. News 9's Steve McGehee and Lee Benson have a full recap. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
Government
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Stillwater News Flash

Stillwater News Flash

Stillwater, OK
86
Followers
252
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stillwater News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy