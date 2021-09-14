The lineup: Sports news in Stillwater

(STILLWATER, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Stillwater area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Stillwater sports. For more stories from the Stillwater area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Oklahoma St holds off rival Tulsa 28-23 in Sanders' return STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Jaylen Warren shed three tackles to punch in an 11-yard touchdown run that gave Oklahoma State enough insurance to beat Tulsa 28-23 on Saturday. The Cowboys trailed 14-7 entering the fourth quarter, but took control of the nonconference game with a Spencer Sanders touchdown throw, LD Brown's 98-yard kickoff return for a score and Warren's late run. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Long kickoff return helps Oklahoma State edge Tulsa L.D. Brown returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and Spencer Sanders completed two scoring passes in host Oklahoma State's 28-23 win Saturday against Tulsa in Stillwater, Okla. Sanders, who missed last week's season-opening win over Missouri State because he was in COVID-19 quarantine, completed 15 of 26 passes... Read more

TOP VIEWED

5 popular traditions for an Oklahoma State football gameday STILLWATER — College football is back in full force at Oklahoma State. Following a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic tampered the gameday experience in the Payne County community, there is much more fanfare this year. Tailgating is back. So is a full capacity crowd. Add that to the actual... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE