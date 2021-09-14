Newnan sports digest: Top stories today

(NEWNAN, GA) Newnan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Newnan sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Third grader publishes book about favorite football player Jaxon Lee Styles, a third grader at Ruth Hill Elementary School, is the latest young Coweta County author to publish a book. Styles, the son of Quinecia Styles Smith and Christopher Smith, wrote “If I Could Meet My Favorite Football Player” as part of the Share Your Story program through the nonprofit organization Leap for Literacy, founded by Stan Tucker. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Younger brothers shine in middle school wins David Dallas is the starting quarterback at top-ranked Trinity Christian, and Hugh Barbee is his counterpart with The Heritage Hawks. But on Thursday afternoon, it was their younger brothers who stole a little of their big brothers’ shine. At Trinity Christian, the fifth and sixth grade Lions defeated Eagles Landing... Read more

TOP VIEWED

SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee shuts out Class AAAAAAA Newnan The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up their 13th straight victory to start the season Friday night with a 7-0 victory over Newnan on the first day of the Carrollton Invitational. The Navy-and-White blew the game open with six runs in the top of the fourth inning. E.G. Hixon had... Read more

TRENDING NOW