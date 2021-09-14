CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan sports digest: Top stories today

Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEWNAN, GA) Newnan-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Coweta County / times-herald.com

Third grader publishes book about favorite football player

Third grader publishes book about favorite football player

Jaxon Lee Styles, a third grader at Ruth Hill Elementary School, is the latest young Coweta County author to publish a book. Styles, the son of Quinecia Styles Smith and Christopher Smith, wrote “If I Could Meet My Favorite Football Player” as part of the Share Your Story program through the nonprofit organization Leap for Literacy, founded by Stan Tucker. Read more

Newnan / times-herald.com

Younger brothers shine in middle school wins

Younger brothers shine in middle school wins

David Dallas is the starting quarterback at top-ranked Trinity Christian, and Hugh Barbee is his counterpart with The Heritage Hawks. But on Thursday afternoon, it was their younger brothers who stole a little of their big brothers’ shine. At Trinity Christian, the fifth and sixth grade Lions defeated Eagles Landing... Read more

Newnan / northwestgeorgianews.com

SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee shuts out Class AAAAAAA Newnan

SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee shuts out Class AAAAAAA Newnan

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans picked up their 13th straight victory to start the season Friday night with a 7-0 victory over Newnan on the first day of the Carrollton Invitational. The Navy-and-White blew the game open with six runs in the top of the fourth inning. E.G. Hixon had... Read more

Newnan / times-herald.com

Newnan gets region win; Coweta Cup set for Monday

Newnan gets region win; Coweta Cup set for Monday

Two things were checked off the Newnan Lady Cougars volleyball team’s to-do list Tuesday night. They got a region win over the Campbell Lady Spartans in straight sets to remain at the top of the standings, and they got to celebrate the career of senior Ruthie Burnette. Emma Flanagan led... Read more

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan Bulletin

Newnan, GA
With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

