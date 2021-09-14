St George sports lineup: What’s trending

(ST GEORGE, UT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the St George area.

Region 10 girls soccer: Crimson beats Cedar to stay unbeaten in region play; Dixie, Snow Canyon also win ST. GEORGE — As the first half of Region 10’s girls soccer regular season wrapped up Thursday night, Crimson Cliffs remained unbeaten in region play, thanks to a big win over the Cedar Reds at Cedar City. Crimson Cliffs 5, Cedar 1. At Cedar, the Mustangs and Reds were still... Read more

Region 10 football recap: in a big night for road teams, Dixie upsets top-ranked Pine View ST. GEORGE — A shocking night of upsets saw three Region 10 high school football teams win on the road Friday night, throwing the race for the region title up for grabs. Crimson Cliffs and Cedar each posted strong wins while the Dixie Flyers went to Pine View and handed the No. 1 team in 4A its first region loss in three years. Read more

‘Not impossible to get around’: Ironman 70.3 World Championship traffic impacts, detours ST. GEORGE — With the Ironman 70.3 World Championship on the horizon, traffic impacts on race day and leading up to it aren’t far behind. The Ironman competition will take place Sept. 18, with athletes and associated support expected to start arriving the week leading up to the Saturday race. Originally set for two days, the Ironman 70.3 World Championship was scaled back to a single day due to the pandemic-triggered travel restrictions that left several athletes unable to attend. Read more

