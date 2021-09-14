CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

St George sports lineup: What’s trending

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 6 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the St George area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in St George sports. For more stories from the St George area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Cedar City / stgeorgeutah.com

Region 10 girls soccer: Crimson beats Cedar to stay unbeaten in region play; Dixie, Snow Canyon also win

ST. GEORGE — As the first half of Region 10’s girls soccer regular season wrapped up Thursday night, Crimson Cliffs remained unbeaten in region play, thanks to a big win over the Cedar Reds at Cedar City. Crimson Cliffs 5, Cedar 1. At Cedar, the Mustangs and Reds were still... Read more

St George / cedarcityutah.com

Region 10 football recap: in a big night for road teams, Dixie upsets top-ranked Pine View

ST. GEORGE — A shocking night of upsets saw three Region 10 high school football teams win on the road Friday night, throwing the race for the region title up for grabs. Crimson Cliffs and Cedar each posted strong wins while the Dixie Flyers went to Pine View and handed the No. 1 team in 4A its first region loss in three years. Read more

St George / cedarcityutah.com

‘Not impossible to get around’: Ironman 70.3 World Championship traffic impacts, detours

ST. GEORGE — With the Ironman 70.3 World Championship on the horizon, traffic impacts on race day and leading up to it aren’t far behind. The Ironman competition will take place Sept. 18, with athletes and associated support expected to start arriving the week leading up to the Saturday race. Originally set for two days, the Ironman 70.3 World Championship was scaled back to a single day due to the pandemic-triggered travel restrictions that left several athletes unable to attend. Read more

St George / stgeorgeutah.com

Emma Pallant returns to St. George as part of a stacked roster of competitors at Ironman 70.3 World Championship

ST. GEORGE — Emma Pallant knows what it’s like to compete in St. George at the world-class triathlon course, and she can’t wait to run in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship on Sept. 18. After finishing third in last year’s Ironman 70.3 North American Championship, Pallant is eager to compete... Read more

ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

